VA layoffs, possible snowfall, US-Russia peace talks: Sunrise Brief

An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. Police say a man was found shot inside a home. In a press release, Newport News police said officers were called to the Chalice Court for a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a residence. He later died from his injuries Authorities said detectives are canvassing the area and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



More than 1,000 staffers at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) were laid off on Valentine's Day. This comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to greatly shrink the size of government. The VA confirmed that the recent cuts include non-bargaining probationary employees who have been with the department for less than two years. Officials estimate that the cuts will save the department $98 million, which could be redirected to other programs, including health care. Tanya Martinez, a former Air Force member, is worried about the potential ripple effect this could have. She once faced homelessness, but had benefited from VA support, which helped her secure housing. “If you’re taking away the fat, that’s fine. But take it away from the people who are making millions of dollars,” she stated. Veterans speak with News 3 after More Than 1,000 Workers Out of Jobs at Department of Veterans Affairs