VA layoffs, possible snowfall, US-Russia peace talks: Sunrise Brief

An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting in Newport News Sunday night. Police say a man was found shot inside a home.
In a press release, Newport News police said officers were called to the Chalice Court for a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a residence. He later died from his injuries
Authorities said detectives are canvassing the area and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
More than 1,000 staffers at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) were laid off on Valentine's Day. This comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to greatly shrink the size of government.
The VA confirmed that the recent cuts include non-bargaining probationary employees who have been with the department for less than two years. Officials estimate that the cuts will save the department $98 million, which could be redirected to other programs, including health care.
Tanya Martinez, a former Air Force member, is worried about the potential ripple effect this could have. She once faced homelessness, but had benefited from VA support, which helped her secure housing.
“If you’re taking away the fat, that’s fine. But take it away from the people who are making millions of dollars,” she stated.Veterans speak with News 3 after More Than 1,000 Workers Out of Jobs at Department of Veterans Affairs
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has headed to Saudi Arabia to begin negotiations with Russian officials on ending the war in Ukraine. This follows a phone conversation held between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not accept any decision made between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine's future. Trump later assured Zelenskyy that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war. However, other European state officials have been sidelined amid these burgeoning peace talks.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that it is unlikely Ukraine will return to its previous borders and that NATO membership is also improbable.
This morning's weather: Cold Monday with potential snowfall to come
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Sunny and chilly to kick off the week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s. It will still be windy today with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 20 to 30 mph. Winds will relax later today and tonight.
Highs in the low to mid 40s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and light winds.
An area of low pressure is set to track across the Southeast Wednesday to Thursday. This system has the potential to bring us significant snowfall. Showers will start Wednesday morning to midday and move out Thursday morning to midday. The biggest question mark is the location of the rain/snow line. The latest trend has been the rain/snow line lingering over NE NC to the VA/NC line. That would put the highest snow totals over eastern VA with more of a mix of precipitation (and lower snow totals) in eastern NC.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Reinforcing the Washington Baum Bridge
Work is being done to lengthen the Washington Baum Bridge's lifespan by decades. News 3 spoke with an official from NCDOT to get a progress update.
Whether you're going to or from Manteo, almost every driver has to cross the Washington Baum Bridge. For the second offseason, it went from four to two lanes as NCDOT crews have been working to preserve it and make the drive over it a little smoother.
"One of the items that was addressed on this particular bridge was some of the bumps. Not only does it affect the drivers experience driving across that bridge, it just imposes extra load and forces on the bridge that you know we just don't need to have," said Hernandez. “The other component that the bridge preservation project identified was doing concrete repair underneath the structure."
Drivers can expect a number of traffic pattern shifts along the route in the coming weeks. As long as everything goes according to plan, the expectation is for the bridge to reopen to four-lane traffic by March or April.
"Making that investment right now, while it entails some hardships for the community, we also prolong the life of this structure for another 20-30, years to where we will not have to impose those hardships on them," said Hernandez.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.