VB crime rate, overcrowding in Chesapeake schools, DOGE pushback: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach Police Department held a briefing to discuss their latest crime statistics on Tuesday. They announced that 2024 was the lowest year for violent crimes in the last five years, according to VBPD.

VBPD statistics show that violent crimes are down 22.3% compared to 2023 and down 21% compared to the previous three-year average (2021–2023). Regarding homicides, they were down 46% in 2024 compared to 2023. However, data showed that the age of homicide suspects is getting younger.

VBPD says property crime is down 4.3% compared to 2023, from 7,882 offenses to 7,541. Larcenies from motor vehicles are down 17%, and thefts of motor vehicles are down 27%, the department shows.