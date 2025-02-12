VB crime rate, overcrowding in Chesapeake schools, DOGE pushback: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB crime rate, overcrowding in Chesapeake schools, DOGE pushback
The Virginia Beach Police Department held a briefing to discuss their latest crime statistics on Tuesday. They announced that 2024 was the lowest year for violent crimes in the last five years, according to VBPD.
VBPD statistics show that violent crimes are down 22.3% compared to 2023 and down 21% compared to the previous three-year average (2021–2023). Regarding homicides, they were down 46% in 2024 compared to 2023. However, data showed that the age of homicide suspects is getting younger.
VBPD says property crime is down 4.3% compared to 2023, from 7,882 offenses to 7,541. Larcenies from motor vehicles are down 17%, and thefts of motor vehicles are down 27%, the department shows.Virginia Beach Police Chief says violent crime is down significantly
A new elementary school in Chesapeake will be constructed to combat overcrowding. Several middle and elementary schools are already operating at or above capacity including Indian River and Great Bridge, according to the school board.
The Chesapeake Public Schools department of New Construction hosted a community meeting Tuesday night to give an update to the community. Renderings of the new school were also shown at the meeting.
Construction is set to begin in spring — the school is set to be open in 2027.New Chesapeake elementary school to help relieve overcrowding in schools
President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at shrinking government operations on Tuesday. Elon Musk commented on the judicial scrutiny faced by his pet project, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Trump's order directs the government to eliminate parts or the whole of agencies whose "functions aren’t required by law." When asked about bureaucracy as a whole, Musk told reporters that the "unelected" fourth branch of government should be addressed.
Musk and DOGE have faced pushback from federal judges blocking their actions. Judges have been brandishing their constitutionally enshrined power of injunction. Musk's department was blocked from accessing the Social Security and bank account database in the Treasury Department's records.
This morning's weather: More downpour, warm temperatures on the way
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its another chilly and soggy day. Expect cloudy skies with widespread heavy rain to start and end the day (scattered showers in the middle). Highs will reach the mid 40s.
Showers continue for Thursday, but we do warm up. High will jump to the upper 50s to near 60. Expect more sunshine on Friday, but it will be chilly again with highs in the low to mid 40s for Valentine’s Day.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
Interactive Traffic Map
We Follow Through: An app that empowers
The Hampton Roads Green Book app is a tool aimed at connecting users with local Black-owned businesses and professionals. The app's publisher, Seko Varner, developed this app to help rejuvenate businesses in marginalized communities.
"Why now is because we have a really interesting moment here to fix some of the problems," Varner said.
The app pays homage to the original Negro Motorist Green Book by Victor Green. We highlighted its historical impact on Elizabeth City during segregation and the discovery of more businesses during that era in 2023.
"So it wasn't Black exclusive, so the Hampton Roads Green Book app is not Black exclusive. It celebrates veterans; veterans are one of our biggest categories, along with women-owned businesses," Varner said.
Ultimately, the app aims to continue a legacy of empowerment for a better future.
"That's what we're doing. They were solving earlier problems in those earlier times. We're solving current problems in these current times," Varner added.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.