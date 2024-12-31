VB Shooting, Carter's habitat, Treasury Department hacked: Sunrise Brief

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon, according to police. VBPD says officers were sent to the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard after a 911 call came in around noon. Around 12:50 p.m., VBPD said there was a large police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid the area. Police confirmed to News 3 that a man was shot to death and a suspect was taken into custody. Police did not share a motive or further information on the shooting. Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard

Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads aims to carry out Former President Jimmy Carter's legacy. His dedication to volunteer service inspired many to do the same. "President Carter and his wife Rosalynn were the number one ambassadors for Habitat for Humanity. They had been involved in habitat over 40 years ago. Since that time, they have built over 4,000 houses in 15 different countries including the U.S.," said Frank Hruska, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads. Since then, it's helped grow the organization across the country, even here in Hampton Roads. "He actually went out and did it, he went out and not only talked about—it he went out and actually built houses with his hands," said Hruska. These homes are created by the hands of volunteers, foundations, generous donors and the determination of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Hruska honored the Carter family's efforts by making a big dedication. "I'm happy to announce we have already decided to build two houses in Suffolk," Hruska said. "In honor of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter—one for Rosalynn, and one for Jimmy." Habitat for Humanity honors President Carter by continuing to build affordable housing