VB shooting suspect, coping with tragedy, Cybertruck explosion: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB shooting suspect, coping with tragedy, Cybertruck explosion
According to Virginia Beach Police Department officers, license plate reader technology contributed to an arrest on Monday. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the technology helped law enforcement arrest the suspect less than an hour after the alleged murder.
Jeremiah Quinones, a 22-year-old from Norfolk, was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Police say it happened just after noon at a business in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found Lequan Cherry, a 26-year-old from Norfolk, shot to death.
Police say they used a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle to search a license plate reader database, which shows where the vehicle had previously been.
Norfolk police then found the vehicle in one of the spots identified by the database. They tried to pull Quinones over, but he drove away, police say.
After a brief police chase, Quinones was taken into custody in Virginia Beach.
Quinones is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd.
A local clinical psychologist offers advice to those troubled with tragic events, like with what happened this week in New Orleans or in Las Vegas. The high influx of information you might get from social media or traditional media could worsen the psychological impact.
Local clinical psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood told News 3 it's common to ask questions after watching a tragedy or disaster from afar.
"It can increase anxiety. It can increase fear. It can also just increase curiosity. We know that curiosity can be helpful for us, but we also have to monitor when that curiosity moves us to a place of... just responding based off fear." said Dr. Norwood.
The mental health impact can vary by person, but she said some populations are more vulnerable, like younger people who are still developing a sense of safety. She said you can monitor and limit exposure to the negative information, connect and check in regularly with people you care about and work to maintain perspective.
"We have to remind ourselves that when we do see these isolated incidents, they're not reflective of the norm that's happening on an everyday basis," said Dr. Norwood.Local psychologist shares how to keep perspective in light of traumatic events
Law enforcement officials have identified the driver of the Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Turns out, the suspect was an active member of the Green Berets.
37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger died during the Cybertruck explosion. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill believes his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials located a handgun they believe was used in the vehicle.
Seven people sustained minor injuries in the explosion outside the Trump Hotel Wednesday. Authorities in Las Vegas said they are investigating whether the explosion was an act of terrorism.
Gas canisters and fireworks were inside the vehicle, according to Sheriff McMahill. Officials say the explosives in the incident were "rudimentary" and that the construction of the vehicle contained much of the explosive force.
The explosion in Las Vegas happened hours after a vehicle slammed into revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people. Scripps News Denver reports that the suspects in both incidents served at the same military base. They also both used the vehicle rental company Turo to obtain the trucks used in the incidents. However, the FBI stated on Thursday that there is no "definitive" link between the two incidents.Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was member of Army's Green Berets
This morning's weather: Cold front moves in, slight chance for snow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says he expects partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain/snow showers are possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. The best chance to see snow will be on the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. It will be windy on Saturday, pushing wind chill values into the teens and 20s. Tracking another snow chance on Monday, as an area of low pressure moves across the region.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: 2021 Oceanfront shooting suspect sentenced
One of the men involved in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March 2021 was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison. He pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to that deadly night.
Devon Dorsey pleaded guilty to four counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury.
On March 26, 2021, two people were fatally shot, and at least eight others were wounded in separate incidents at the Oceanfront.
One of the victims who had been shot in the foot testified in court on Thursday. She said she does not know Dorsey but believes everyone deserves a second chance. "I forgive him for what he's done."
Surveillance videos from that night were shown in court.
Dorsey, of Virginia Beach, was one of several charged in the incidents. According to records, Ahmon Adams was sentenced to 10 years in the fall of 2023, and Nyyquez Tyyon Baker was sentenced to more than four years.
Dorsey's attorney, Andrew Sacks, said after sentencing, "I think it was a very fair sentence." Sacks added, "He didn’t just go down there with the intent to shoot people. Somebody fired a weapon at him."
Sacks said in court that the fight broke out after a man spat on Dorsey.
The prosecutor said in closing that this had a ripple effect. She said, "Each and every shot was a choice."
Also testifying were Dorsey's mother and grandmother, while his young daughter waited in the courtroom with other family members, who said, "Love you" to Dorsey as he left the courtroom to go back to jail.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.