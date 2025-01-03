VB shooting suspect, coping with tragedy, Cybertruck explosion: Sunrise Brief

According to Virginia Beach Police Department officers, license plate reader technology contributed to an arrest on Monday. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the technology helped law enforcement arrest the suspect less than an hour after the alleged murder. Jeremiah Quinones, a 22-year-old from Norfolk, was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Police say it happened just after noon at a business in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Lequan Cherry, a 26-year-old from Norfolk, shot to death. Police say they used a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle to search a license plate reader database, which shows where the vehicle had previously been. Norfolk police then found the vehicle in one of the spots identified by the database. They tried to pull Quinones over, but he drove away, police say. After a brief police chase, Quinones was taken into custody in Virginia Beach. Quinones is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd.

A local clinical psychologist offers advice to those troubled with tragic events, like with what happened this week in New Orleans or in Las Vegas. The high influx of information you might get from social media or traditional media could worsen the psychological impact. Local clinical psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood told News 3 it's common to ask questions after watching a tragedy or disaster from afar. "It can increase anxiety. It can increase fear. It can also just increase curiosity. We know that curiosity can be helpful for us, but we also have to monitor when that curiosity moves us to a place of... just responding based off fear." said Dr. Norwood. The mental health impact can vary by person, but she said some populations are more vulnerable, like younger people who are still developing a sense of safety. She said you can monitor and limit exposure to the negative information, connect and check in regularly with people you care about and work to maintain perspective. "We have to remind ourselves that when we do see these isolated incidents, they're not reflective of the norm that's happening on an everyday basis," said Dr. Norwood. Local psychologist shares how to keep perspective in light of traumatic events