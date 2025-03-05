VB speed cameras, robbery turned shooting, Trump's speech to Congress: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VB speed cameras, robbery turned shooting, Trump's speech to Congress
The Virginia Beach City Council approved a motion to install school zone speed cameras Tuesday evening. Norfolk, Suffolk, and Chesapeake have already employed speed cameras throughout their cities.
Last month, the Virginia Beach Police Department presented an update to the city council on its contract with a vendor for the city's stop light cameras. The presentation was also used to ask city leaders if they would like the updated vendor to also service school zone cameras. Those in favor of the cameras believe it will add an extra barrier of protection for students — those against worry about the implications of increased surveillance.
The Virginia Beach Police Department says the use of speed cameras will help free up officers to respond to other incidents. No other details were provided on what the penalties will be or where the cameras will specifically will go.
An attempted robbery in Newport News escalated into a shooting on Tuesday, according to police. Two people were sent to the hospital following this incident.
Around 5:50 p.m., Newport News police responded to a robbery turned shooting at a business in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival — he was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Officers then found a second shooting victim, whom they believe was injured in connection to this incident. A youth male was found in a car near Harpersville Road and Lennon Drive. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday. As expected, the president fixated on economic policies, government efficiency, and border control.
With a run time of his speech was nearly one hour and 42 minutes, the longest presidential address before Congress.
Trump touted his administration's aggressive actions, pridefully saying, "the American Dream is surging." The president then cited some key items he believes are hampering his administration. Excessive regulations and a ballooning government workforce are seen as obstructions to Trump's agenda — nonetheless, Trump said his administration's "America first policies" will bring prosperity to the country.
"We found hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud," Trump said, as he pivoted his speech to discuss Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Regarding other economic priorities, Trump promised to balance the federal budget. Although, the current budget resolution passed by the House would potentially add $4.6 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade — this is due to the inclusion of sweeping tax cuts.
This morning's weather: Gusty severe storms ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be warm and windy today with highs near 70 and winds gusting to 40+ mph. A line of rain and storms is set to move through (from west to east) this afternoon to early evening with a cold front. The biggest rain/storm chance will be between 2 pm and 6 pm. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible including a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Highs will drop to the mid 50s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
We Follow Through: When will The Dome open?
The Atlantic Park project aims to bring a wave lagoon, entertainment venue, and some new restaurants to the heart of Virginia Beach. During a recent city council meeting, a timeline was shared outlining when these individual projects are expected to open to the public.
Organizers said the surf lagoon should be open by July. This is a pool with artificially created waves so people can surf on it year-round. The city council was also told that Atlantic Park's parking garage and The Dome will be ready by May.
The new Dome is being built at the same spot where the former Dome once stood. Its reopening will be a full-circle moment: Three Dog Night, the band that gave the final performance in the old Dome back in 1993, will be the Dome's first act to perform. The band will take the stage on May 4.
The sprawling Atlantic Park sits on a 10.35-acre site at the Oceanfront. It's backed by Pharrell Williams, who says the project is "inspired by [his] belief in the future of Virginia Beach.”
In addition to the surf lagoon and The Dome, organizers say the project will include modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options.
