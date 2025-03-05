VB speed cameras, robbery turned shooting, Trump's speech to Congress: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Beach City Council approved a motion to install school zone speed cameras Tuesday evening. Norfolk, Suffolk, and Chesapeake have already employed speed cameras throughout their cities. Last month, the Virginia Beach Police Department presented an update to the city council on its contract with a vendor for the city's stop light cameras. The presentation was also used to ask city leaders if they would like the updated vendor to also service school zone cameras. Those in favor of the cameras believe it will add an extra barrier of protection for students — those against worry about the implications of increased surveillance. The Virginia Beach Police Department says the use of speed cameras will help free up officers to respond to other incidents. No other details were provided on what the penalties will be or where the cameras will specifically will go.



An attempted robbery in Newport News escalated into a shooting on Tuesday, according to police. Two people were sent to the hospital following this incident. Around 5:50 p.m., Newport News police responded to a robbery turned shooting at a business in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival — he was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Officers then found a second shooting victim, whom they believe was injured in connection to this incident. A youth male was found in a car near Harpersville Road and Lennon Drive. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

