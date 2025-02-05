VBPD lawsuit, councilman's domestic assault case, Gaza's future: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD lawsuit, councilman's domestic assault case, Gaza's future
A Virginia Beach veteran and business owner is suing the Virginia Beach Police Department for unlawful seizure. According to court documents, Andrew Silverstone accused the police of taking pertinent documents and assets without reason.
Silverstone is requesting a trial by jury. He said his financial assets, property, and personal identification documents were taken for over a year, according to court documents. He continued, alleging that his assets were later returned without explanation, legal findings, or acknowledgment of wrongdoing.
News 3 reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department for a statement. They have yet to respond.
Court documents have revealed new information regarding a domestic assault charge against a former Portsmouth City councilman. De'Andre Barnes' case stems from an altercation that occurred in December involving his wife, Lisa Perry.
Perry accused Barnes of threatening to share explicit images of her on social media. She alleged that he created a fake Facebook page and threatened to distribute the video online if she did not contact him.
On Dec. 8, police responded to a call at Barnes’s home regarding a reported burglary. Barnes initially told dispatch that a man with a gun was attempting to break in. However, he later informed them that it was his wife, Lisa Perry, and her children.
When officers arrived, Perry reportedly explained that she was attempting to retrieve belongings from the house after Barnes had changed the locks. Barnes is due back in court in April.Court documents provide more details on former Portsmouth city council member domestic assault charge
President Donald Trump wants the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip. This idea was announced following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This plan could force nearly 1.8 million Palestinians to be relocated into neighboring countries. Leaders of several Arab nations have expressed a strong opposition to this plan.
"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site," Trump said at his press conference with Netanyahu. "Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out, create an economic development."
The meeting comes as Israel and Hamas begin talks on the second phase of a peace deal, which would free all remaining hostages and end the war. On whether U.S. troops would be sent to Gaza as part of this plan, the president said he would send in American forces if necessary.Trump and Israel's Netanyahu give remarks from the White House
This morning's weather: Winter temperatures return with showers to come
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its much cooler today. Temperatures will only reach the low 40s, about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in this afternoon to evening.
Showers continue Thursday morning, tapering off by the early afternoon. Looks for clearing skis late in the day. Temperatures will rebound to near 60 tomorrow and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
We Follow Through: Mail fraud case
A former postal employee plead guilty to one count of theft of mail matter on Tuesday. Court records say Kiesha Brown was caught on an undercover camera using drugs, rummaging through and stealing mail.
According to court records back in June 2023, authorities began receiving complaints about check fraud and mail theft from the L C Page Post Office.
During her interview with authorities, Brown pulled 29 pieces of mail hidden in her jacket and handed them to agents. She admitted to stealing mail and giving it to an unnamed accomplice.
One of the stolen checks was originally for about $146 but was altered to reflect more than $4,800. A local business owner reported that 16 checks were stolen from the mail. Prosecutors say numerous customers along her route have complained of similar fraud.
She said she did it to support her daughter and her drug habit, according to federal prosecutors. According to the website "OpenPayrolls," Brown worked in Norfolk as a postal carrier for the past 7 years.
There is no sentencing date scheduled yet. News 3 will continue to follow through on what happens with this case.
