VBPD lawsuit, councilman's domestic assault case, Gaza's future: Sunrise Brief

A Virginia Beach veteran and business owner is suing the Virginia Beach Police Department for unlawful seizure. According to court documents, Andrew Silverstone accused the police of taking pertinent documents and assets without reason. Silverstone is requesting a trial by jury. He said his financial assets, property, and personal identification documents were taken for over a year, according to court documents. He continued, alleging that his assets were later returned without explanation, legal findings, or acknowledgment of wrongdoing. News 3 reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department for a statement. They have yet to respond.

Court documents have revealed new information regarding a domestic assault charge against a former Portsmouth City councilman. De'Andre Barnes' case stems from an altercation that occurred in December involving his wife, Lisa Perry. Perry accused Barnes of threatening to share explicit images of her on social media. She alleged that he created a fake Facebook page and threatened to distribute the video online if she did not contact him. On Dec. 8, police responded to a call at Barnes’s home regarding a reported burglary. Barnes initially told dispatch that a man with a gun was attempting to break in. However, he later informed them that it was his wife, Lisa Perry, and her children. When officers arrived, Perry reportedly explained that she was attempting to retrieve belongings from the house after Barnes had changed the locks. Barnes is due back in court in April. Court documents provide more details on former Portsmouth city council member domestic assault charge