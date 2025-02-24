VBPD officer deaths, local & online reactions, Pope Francis' health: Sunrise Brief

Two Virginia Beach police officers were shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop Friday night. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate confirmed this to the community during a press conference on Saturday.

Officers Chrisopher Reese, 30, and Cameron Girvin, 25, pulled over a Blue Hyundai Sonata with expired plates. The driver, John McCoy III, 42, failed to yield and led police to the end of Sylvan Court. There, he exited the car and engaged in a "tussle," which, according to Neudigate, led to McCoy shooting Reese and Girvin.

“Those officers fell to the ground,” Neudigate said. “While on the ground, defenseless, he shot them each a separate time.”

Both officers were taken to the hospital; however, Reese was pronounced dead after midnight and Girvin succumbed to his injuries several hours later. Officers found McCoy in a nearby shed, with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to Neudigate, this is the first time in over 16 years that a Virginia Beach police officer has been killed while on duty.