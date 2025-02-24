VBPD officer deaths, local & online reactions, Pope Francis' health: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VBPD officer deaths, local & online reactions, Pope Francis' health
Two Virginia Beach police officers were shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop Friday night. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate confirmed this to the community during a press conference on Saturday.
Officers Chrisopher Reese, 30, and Cameron Girvin, 25, pulled over a Blue Hyundai Sonata with expired plates. The driver, John McCoy III, 42, failed to yield and led police to the end of Sylvan Court. There, he exited the car and engaged in a "tussle," which, according to Neudigate, led to McCoy shooting Reese and Girvin.
“Those officers fell to the ground,” Neudigate said. “While on the ground, defenseless, he shot them each a separate time.”
Both officers were taken to the hospital; however, Reese was pronounced dead after midnight and Girvin succumbed to his injuries several hours later. Officers found McCoy in a nearby shed, with what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
According to Neudigate, this is the first time in over 16 years that a Virginia Beach police officer has been killed while on duty.
A memorial for the fallen officers has been set up at the Virginia Beach Police Department's Fourth Precinct. Two police vehicles have been adorned with flowers and tokens of appreciation to honor Reese and Girvin.
A check has already been presented to one of the victim's families, and the Virginia Beach Police Foundation is coordinating to provide financial assistance to the family of the second officer.
Online, support and condolences have been pouring in from Virginia officials.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted:
Suzanne and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of two Virginia Beach police officers killed in the line of duty last night. A solemn reminder of the bravery of those who risk everything to protect us and run toward danger. The Commonwealth has their families and the entire… https://t.co/0CqdMwV9f4— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) February 22, 2025
“My heart goes out to the Virginia Beach Police Department and the families of the two police officers who died protecting their communities," Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement sent to WTKR News 3. "I urge a swift and thorough investigation and hope the person or people responsible will be held accountable.”
Missing Sunday Mass, Pope Francis remained in critical condition due to his pneumonia and a complex lung infection. The Vatican says Francis hasn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday night.
Some blood tests showed “initial, mild, kidney failure,” but doctors said it was under control. The decreased platelet count, necessary for clotting, that was first detected on Saturday was stable. However, his condition has revived speculation about what might happen if he becomes unconscious or otherwise incapacitated, and whether he might resign.
Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a significant bout with bronchitis. Before that, Francis updated his funeral rites and appointed 21 new cardinals who are eligible to vote in the conclave to elect his successor.
We Follow Through: A Norfolk man's failed appeal attempt
A convicted rapist serving a life sentence wanted another shot at a trial, but his appeal was dismissed. Michael Ebong was found guilty of rape and two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Kelsey Paton and Sheena West.
Paton died from an overdose at Ebong’s Norfolk apartment back in July of 2021. The family says they don’t understand how Kelsey got from a bar on 24th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront all the way to Ebong’s home in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood.
In November of 2020 — just eight months before Paton died — Ebong called 911 to report that 36-year-old Sheena West died in a similar manner. Both Paton and West died from drugs, including fentanyl and heroin. Loved ones of both women said they didn’t use drugs like that.
A third woman came forward and identified Ebong as the man who raped her back in May of 2021 — in between the deaths of Paton and West.
The Patons filed a lawsuit against the Norfolk Police Department alleging that Ebong managed to escape incarceration for so long because his mother “held a position of influence within the Norfolk Police Department.” However, the lawsuit was dismissed.
An attorney for the family says they are filing an appeal.
