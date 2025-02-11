VHSL on trans athletes, Dominion storm prep, ceasefire tension: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia High School League's executive committee voted to ban transgender athletes from participating in girl's sports. This is in compliance with President Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order. VHSL oversees sports and academic events in 318 schools across the commonwealth. The league will soon officially change their policies and language used regarding transgender athletes. "The VHSL is the governing body, and our member schools look to and rely on the VHSL for policy and guidance," said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun. "The compliance will provide membership clear and consistent direction." VHSL complies with Trump's executive order banning trans students in girl's sports

Dominion Energy said they have plans to prevent outages while ensuring safety ahead of the potential winter weather. Power lines can be a concern during turbulent weather, this is because heavy, wet snow can cause them to stiffen or even snap. “Dominion Energy crews are working around the clock, and we have staged equipment and materials across our service areas," said Dominion Energy spokesperson Cherise Newsome. Newsome explained that crews will be sent from Hampton Roads to help areas that will be hit more severely, such as the central and northern Virginia. Regarding outages, crews will work to restore power for "critical customers" first. This means hospitals, first responders, or pump stations. Then they would work their way into neighborhoods. Power lines a concern ahead of winter weather in Hampton Roads