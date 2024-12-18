Vick to coach NSU, healthcare proposals, Mangione faces charges: Sunrise Brief

Former NFL and Virginia Tech player Michael Vick will be the next head coach for the Norfolk State Spartans. Vick formally announced his hiring on Facebook last night. Vick has been a NFL analyst since retiring from football in 2017. This will be his first career coaching job. The Newport News native has had a storied career in football. Vick led Virginia Tech to a national championship game in 1999, became the first overall draft pick in 2001, and won NFL comeback player of the year in 2010—following an 18-month prison sentence due to a dogfighting conviction. He has since become a strong activist for animal rights. Norfolk state is expected to make an official announcement regarding Vick's hiring. Michael Vick signs with Norfolk State for head coaching job

Healthcare becomes a topic of interest as Virginia state lawmakers prepare for the 2025 General Assembly. Both Democratic leaders and Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin laid out some of the proposed goals. Gov. Youngkin focused on maternal health in a presser on Tuesday. He said while pregnancy deaths went down from 2020 to 2021, experts estimated around 80% of those deaths to be preventable. His office says they are planning an executive directive to expanding doula and community health worker programs to and allowing midwives licensed in other states to work in the commonwealth. "The combination of some real common sense access, telemedicine and mobile on top of using the managed care organizations to target better and building workforce, have to work together in order to close this gap," said Gov. Youngkin. Democratic leaders unveiled some of their goals earlier this week in a package they are calling "Momnibus." Lawmaker say it'll focus on four areas including technology and expanding access to care. A new bipartisan report was also released making recommendations to improving access to health care. The report says shortages in workers and maternal health deserts are the two biggest issues in rural communities. Some of the policy ideas being suggested includes: grants for new hires, monitor programs for pregnant woman with diabetes or hypertension, and opening up new childcare options for parent teachers. These policy proposals will require funding from the next state budget talks. Gov. Youngkin is expected to unveil his proposed budget to the General Assembly Wednesday morning.

