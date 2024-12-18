Vick to coach NSU, healthcare proposals, Mangione faces charges: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Vick to coach NSU, healthcare proposals, Mangione faces charges
Former NFL and Virginia Tech player Michael Vick will be the next head coach for the Norfolk State Spartans. Vick formally announced his hiring on Facebook last night.
Vick has been a NFL analyst since retiring from football in 2017. This will be his first career coaching job.
The Newport News native has had a storied career in football. Vick led Virginia Tech to a national championship game in 1999, became the first overall draft pick in 2001, and won NFL comeback player of the year in 2010—following an 18-month prison sentence due to a dogfighting conviction. He has since become a strong activist for animal rights.
Norfolk state is expected to make an official announcement regarding Vick's hiring.
Healthcare becomes a topic of interest as Virginia state lawmakers prepare for the 2025 General Assembly. Both Democratic leaders and Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin laid out some of the proposed goals.
Gov. Youngkin focused on maternal health in a presser on Tuesday. He said while pregnancy deaths went down from 2020 to 2021, experts estimated around 80% of those deaths to be preventable. His office says they are planning an executive directive to expanding doula and community health worker programs to and allowing midwives licensed in other states to work in the commonwealth.
"The combination of some real common sense access, telemedicine and mobile on top of using the managed care organizations to target better and building workforce, have to work together in order to close this gap," said Gov. Youngkin.
Democratic leaders unveiled some of their goals earlier this week in a package they are calling "Momnibus."
Lawmaker say it'll focus on four areas including technology and expanding access to care.
A new bipartisan report was also released making recommendations to improving access to health care. The report says shortages in workers and maternal health deserts are the two biggest issues in rural communities.
Some of the policy ideas being suggested includes: grants for new hires, monitor programs for pregnant woman with diabetes or hypertension, and opening up new childcare options for parent teachers.
These policy proposals will require funding from the next state budget talks. Gov. Youngkin is expected to unveil his proposed budget to the General Assembly Wednesday morning.
Luigi Mangione has been formally indicted for numerous charges, including first and second degree murder. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced these charges against Mangione on Tuesday.
Mangione faces one first degree murder charge alongside two counts of murder in the second degree, including one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism.
If convicted of murder in the first-degree, Mangione will face a sentence of 20 years to life.
Mangione has an extradition hearing scheduled in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Investigators say Mangione appeared to have been driven by anger against the health insurance industry when he allegedly shot and killed Brian Thompson in Manhattan earlier this month.
This morning's weather: Warm day followed by showers and a cold front
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have one more warm day, with showers and a cold front expected tonight.
Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 60s to near 70. Scattered showers will move through tonight with a cold front. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic: Broken down vehicle in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel
So far this morning, a broken down vehicle has slowed traffic on all eastbound lanes going through the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Suffolk City Council's infrastructure vote
Suffolk city leaders tabled a vote on their 2045 comprehensive plan after residents voiced dissatisfaction, citing concerns about traffic and development in the area. The vote was delayed until November 20. However, at the five-hour-long city council meeting, it was postponed again to December 18.
"With all this development, I'll just say it, Suffolk has become a nightmare to try to get around."
Tom Rein is one of those residents concerned with the 2045 comprehensive plan. He, along with numerous others, has spoken at these meetings urging city council to create a more in-depth plan for development and traffic in the area.
"There's no reality-based transportation plan, idea that says right now today, this is what we need to do to fix this."
Rein says Suffolk is growing too quickly. And he's not wrong—the city is expanding rapidly.
But more business means more traffic. The city is making moves to expand multiple roads to accommodate it, such as Routes 460 and 58.
But for many Suffolk residents like Rein, the current work being done isn't enough. He wants to see changes to truck routes, stoplights, and construction zones—simple changes that could have a big impact.
"We need to do things. We need to stop with these visionary projects that we have no capital investment to put into it and do real-life things that we can do today."
Rein also says that since the last delay, more changes have been made to the plan. He believes the public should be allowed to voice their opinions before another vote. But on Wednesday, Rein said the council is set to vote without a public hearing.
"There's a lot of very intelligent, experienced people in Suffolk, that have a lot to add to this equation. I don't know why the city doesn't invite us in."
News 3 contacted the City of Suffolk to see if they could discuss their plan further.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.