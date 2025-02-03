VSP vehicles rammed, bird flu's local impact, Trump's trade war: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: VSP vehicles rammed, bird flu's local impact, Trump's trade war
A Hampton man was charged after ramming several Virginia State Patrol vehicles on Saturday night, according to a VSP release. Jose'L Lavar Lewis, 26, was allegedly speeding on I-264 before the incident.
According to the release, Lewis did not pull over after hitting tire deflation devices on the interstate. VSP said troopers attempted to slow Lewis with a "vehicle containment" maneuver as he continued to the City Hall area of Norfolk. Lewis began to ram VSP vehicles then ran from the scene.
Lewis and one of the troopers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, VSP said. Lewis was later taken to Virginia Beach jail and charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, hit and run, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
A local farm had to humanely euthanize roughly 300 birds because of a bird flu outbreak. Owners of the Hunt Club Farm believes migratory waterfowl spread the disease to their operation.
The farm closed its doors to prevent any spread. Affected areas were quarantined and disinfected. Owners said they do not know when they'll fully re-open to the public.
"It's kind of your worst fear, right, for something to happen to all of your animals and to have something especially that can pose a public health threat. We feel we do a good job and pride ourselves on do a good job and it's hard. We really care about our animals," said Randi Vogel, co-owner of Hunt Club Farm.
Fulfilling a campaign goal, President Donald Trump is set to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. He imposed a 25% tariff on all imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, along with a special 10% tariff on Canadian crude oil.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum are working together to retaliate against Trump's tariffs. Economists are concerned about the broader effects of this policy, as the tariffs were imposed on America’s largest trading partners to put pressure on their operations. Trump staffers say their goal is to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, illegal immigration, and fentanyl production.
Mexico is a key supplier of fruits and vegetables whereas Canada provides a significant amount of softwood lumber imports. These tariffs could disrupt prices in the grocery and housing market moving forward. Trump said they will improve America's domestic production capabilities in an attempt to achieve economic independence.
This morning's weather: Still cloudy, still warm
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're getting a warmer start to the week.
Tracking rain and big temperature swings through midweek.A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s.
A mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. A bit breezy tomorrow with winds turning from west to north at 10 to 15 mph.
We Follow Through: Cybersecurity and AI
With scammers leveraging AI, many are left wondering how they can protect their personal information. News 3's Erin Miller spoke with local experts about taking preventative measures and what's being done moving forward.
"One thing that really sets us apart is our holistic approach to cybersecurity," said Adwait Nadkarni, associate professor of computer science and director of William & Mary's Cybersecurity Center.
Here, researchers don’t just study computer science; they partner with the arts and law school. Nadkarni says this collaboration helps them better understand the technology, how people use it, and the regulations that shape it. He noted that scammers are becoming more efficient because of AI.
"We know right now that identity criminal gangs—these organized criminal organizations—are hiring as many individuals as they can find around the world to do nothing but look for flaws in software that can be exploited to steal data," said James Lee, president of the Identity Theft Resource Center.
To protect yourself, Lee advises using a "passkey" to replace passwords, freezing your and your child's credit, and ignoring unsolicited messages.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.