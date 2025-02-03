VSP vehicles rammed, bird flu's local impact, Trump's trade war: Sunrise Brief

A Hampton man was charged after ramming several Virginia State Patrol vehicles on Saturday night, according to a VSP release. Jose'L Lavar Lewis, 26, was allegedly speeding on I-264 before the incident. According to the release, Lewis did not pull over after hitting tire deflation devices on the interstate. VSP said troopers attempted to slow Lewis with a "vehicle containment" maneuver as he continued to the City Hall area of Norfolk. Lewis began to ram VSP vehicles then ran from the scene. Lewis and one of the troopers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, VSP said. Lewis was later taken to Virginia Beach jail and charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, hit and run, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Hampton man charged after ramming trooper vehicles on I-264, VSP says

A local farm had to humanely euthanize roughly 300 birds because of a bird flu outbreak. Owners of the Hunt Club Farm believes migratory waterfowl spread the disease to their operation. The farm closed its doors to prevent any spread. Affected areas were quarantined and disinfected. Owners said they do not know when they'll fully re-open to the public. "It's kind of your worst fear, right, for something to happen to all of your animals and to have something especially that can pose a public health threat. We feel we do a good job and pride ourselves on do a good job and it's hard. We really care about our animals," said Randi Vogel, co-owner of Hunt Club Farm. Some birds at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach test positive for bird flu