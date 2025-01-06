Winter storm closings, VB teacher attacked, certifying Trump's 2024 victory: Sunrise Brief

Snow returned to Hampton Roads Sunday night, prompting local officials to take preventative measures. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the incoming storm.

News 3 has put together a list of delays and closures due to the winter weather.

It has been over 1,000 days since the last snowfall in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is closely monitoring the weather and has ensured that equipment is ready. With 100 staff members on standby, VDOT plans to begin pre-treatment on roadways and interstates to mitigate ice formation.

“Anytime we have wet roadway conditions and temperatures drop, we must be vigilant," said VDOT representative William Collier. "Even if we’re not expecting more precipitation, pre-treatment can help prevent black ice.”