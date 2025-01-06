Winter storm closings, VB teacher attacked, certifying Trump's 2024 victory: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Winter storm closings, VB teacher attacked, certifying Trump's 2024 victory
Snow returned to Hampton Roads Sunday night, prompting local officials to take preventative measures. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the incoming storm.
News 3 has put together a list of delays and closures due to the winter weather.
It has been over 1,000 days since the last snowfall in Hampton Roads.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is closely monitoring the weather and has ensured that equipment is ready. With 100 staff members on standby, VDOT plans to begin pre-treatment on roadways and interstates to mitigate ice formation.
“Anytime we have wet roadway conditions and temperatures drop, we must be vigilant," said VDOT representative William Collier. "Even if we’re not expecting more precipitation, pre-treatment can help prevent black ice.”
Some departures and arrivals were halted at Norfolk International Airport Sunday afternoon. A private aircraft's landing gear collapsed, causing the delays.
Three people were aboard the aircraft and have no injuries, according to airport officials. The Velocity aircraft came to a stop partially on the runway.
Flights were temporarily halted until the aircraft was safely moved off the runway. Some commercial flights were delayed or diverted.
Right now, there will be some delays and cancellations due to weather. If you have plans to travel, check with your airline for updates.
Congress will meet on Monday to certify the 2024 election results. The congressional joint session is the final step in reaffirming President-elect Trump's victory.
Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes that are used for the occasion.
Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The vice president, as president of the Senate, presides over the session and declares the winner.
Democrats said there will be no attempt to challenge the results. Security around the Capitol will be heightened—thousands of additional police officers will be on standby.
This morning's weather: Wintry start to the week, look out for ice
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we are seeing a mix of precipitation this morning with more snow to the north, more rain to the south, and sleet in the middle. We will switch to all rain through the morning as temperatures climb from the 30s to the 40s. Expect widespread rain for midday, becoming more scattered in the afternoon.
As cold air returns this evening, another snow chance mixes in. Watch for a changeover from rain to snow after 6 pm. Some additional accumulation is expected, likely 1” or less.
Refreeze will be an issue Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s, any leftover rain/snow/slush could ice over. Highs will only reach the upper 30s tomorrow. It will feel more like the 20s with strong NW winds gusting over 30 mph.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Zwerner reflects on Richneck shooting incident
Monday marks two years since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Two years ago, a 6-year-old shot and injured his teacher, Abby Zwerner.
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Zwerner was at the reading table in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School when one of her first-grade students took out a gun and shot her. The bullet went through her hand, pierced her chest, and caused her lung to collapse.
News 3 sat down with Zwerner to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting last year.
"This past year has definitely changed me. I was diagnosed with PTSD, my anxiety has raised, my depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally," said Zwerner.
Now, two years later, Zwerner continues to deal with the impacts of that day.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Zwerner filed a lawsuit—saying school leaders were negligent in preventing the incident. The suit is still playing out in court and is currently scheduled to go to trial in October.
An attorney for the Newport News School Board did not respond to a request for comment on the second anniversary of the shooting.
Outside of the lawsuit, the aftermath of the shooting has also led to criminal charges. The 6-year-old's mother, Deja Taylor, is currently serving a federal prison sentence in West Virginia. Once that is complete in March, she'll serve her state prison sentence in Virginia for felony child neglect.
In addition, the school's former assistant principal, Ebony Parker, was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of felony child abuse. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.
