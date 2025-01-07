Winter weather driving, increasing transit security, Canada's PM to step down: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Winter weather driving, increasing transit security, Canada's PM to step down
The Virginia Department of Transportation worked to clear the roads from ice—aiming to minimize the impact of Monday's winter storm. Some officials have tips for driving on potentially icy roads.
"If you see there's wintry weather, the potential for ice, the temperatures dropping, and even if it's just rain, it doesn't help anybody if you're out on the road," said a representative from Gloucester County's Emergency Management Department ahead of the storm.
If you are headed to northbound through Virginia, be aware that there is a higher potential for ice to be on the road—try to take it slow.
If you start to spin or skid, do not slam on the brakes. Adjust your steering towards a safe direction in front of your car, this will help regain traction.VDOT and city crews expected to work around the clock tonight to treat potentially icy roads
On Monday, Norfolk police released a five-second video clip reportedly showing a robbery that occurred on the light rail system. This comes as Hampton Roads Transit recently announced their revised security measures.
While police released these images on Monday, they were already being shared on social media.
"With this incident happening, I think the city should pay attention to it," said David Whitfield, a Tide commuter.
Thomas Becher, spokesperson for HRT, says their protocol was to keep this security camera footage exclusive to law enforcement partners and their private security contractor.
"We'll continue to evaluate any security procedure we need to and for now we're going to do what's best to keep things safe," said Becher.
HRT says they have stepped up security on their trains and buses.Tide light rail images circulating online show alleged robbery, Norfolk police say
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign on Monday. Trudeau's nearly 10 year-long term as Prime Minister will end once a replacement is picked.
Trudeau, who has become deeply unpopular over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing—has kept quiet in recent weeks, despite intensifying pressure for him to step down after the abrupt resignation of his finance minister on Dec. 16.
Additional pressure mounted on Trudeau after President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would consider a 25% blanket tariff on Canada. Trump implied the tariff would be implemented if Canada does not strengthen their actions against illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump has jokingly referred to Canada as the "51st state."
"Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election and it has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election," Trudeau said.
The Canadian Parliament was due to resume on Jan. 27. It will now be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race, paving the way for a reshuffling of power within the center-left political party.
This morning's weather: Look out for refreeze and expect some chilling winds
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says that refreeze will be an issue this morning with temperatures in the 20s, any leftover rain/snow/slush could ice over. Highs will only reach the upper 30s today, but it will feel more like the mid 20s with strong NW winds gusting over 30 mph.
Sunny, cold, and breezy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: New car insurance policies in Virginia
Car insurance laws in Virginia have changed with the New Year. Some officials have some advice for staying financially savvy with these new policies.
A study conducted by Bankrate found the average cost of full coverage for car insurance was up 26 percent.
Brad Huffman, with Huffman & Huffman, has been helping his clients deal with the aftermath of crashes for 40 years.
Huffman said high medical bills are part of the reason that a new Virginia law will help drivers avoid debt. As of January 1, you'll see new minimums for liability insurance policies.
Under the new law, Huffman explained, "you can now combine the 2, $50,000 policies so you now have $100,000."
When asked about the impact of the change, he added, "That's a huge difference," quadrupling the amount of coverage available. "In addition to that, you can use not only the other driver's insurance but you can also add on your insurance. Now that's a new law as well."
However, be sure to check your policy since it will likely cause your monthly payments to go up a bit.
Some ways that you can stay ahead of the costs include: focusing on your driving to keep a clean record, watching your credit, picking the right vehicle, and preparing for major life events.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.