Winter weather driving, increasing transit security, Canada's PM to step down: Sunrise Brief

The Virginia Department of Transportation worked to clear the roads from ice—aiming to minimize the impact of Monday's winter storm. Some officials have tips for driving on potentially icy roads. "If you see there's wintry weather, the potential for ice, the temperatures dropping, and even if it's just rain, it doesn't help anybody if you're out on the road," said a representative from Gloucester County's Emergency Management Department ahead of the storm. If you are headed to northbound through Virginia, be aware that there is a higher potential for ice to be on the road—try to take it slow. If you start to spin or skid, do not slam on the brakes. Adjust your steering towards a safe direction in front of your car, this will help regain traction. VDOT and city crews expected to work around the clock tonight to treat potentially icy roads

On Monday, Norfolk police released a five-second video clip reportedly showing a robbery that occurred on the light rail system. This comes as Hampton Roads Transit recently announced their revised security measures. While police released these images on Monday, they were already being shared on social media. "With this incident happening, I think the city should pay attention to it," said David Whitfield, a Tide commuter. Thomas Becher, spokesperson for HRT, says their protocol was to keep this security camera footage exclusive to law enforcement partners and their private security contractor. "We'll continue to evaluate any security procedure we need to and for now we're going to do what's best to keep things safe," said Becher. HRT says they have stepped up security on their trains and buses. Tide light rail images circulating online show alleged robbery, Norfolk police say