Woman shot in Chesapeake, Drone sightings, Trump deportation plan: Sunrise Brief

- A woman is fighting for her life this morning after being shot overnight, police say. Chesapeake police say they were called to the 3000 block of Fireside Road, off of Campostella Road, around 2:40 a.m. Monday for reports for a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a woman who had been shot inside of a home.
Woman hurt in shooting on Fireside Road in Chesapeake, police say
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says information provided by the federal government about recent drone sightings has been "insufficient." A statement he released over the weekend says, in part, "I remain deeply concerned that Virginia has consistently sought information from federal partners, and to date, the information shared with the Commonwealth has been insufficient."
The governor's statement follows drone sightings over the East Coast, including in Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Several viewers have reached out to News 3 reporting sightings of mysterious drones in the sky, specifically in the Croatan area of Virginia Beach and in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses recent drone sightings in Virginia
How could the possibility of mass deportations under the new Trump administration impact our area? Community members on the Eastern Shore are waiting to see what it could mean for its immigrant community.
On the Eastern Shore, the immigrant community works on farms and at agricultural plants, among other places.
Dos Santos Food Pantry & Thrift Store helps serve the Latino community on the Eastern Shore. Betty Mariner, a volunteer who runs the operation, told News 3 they don't ask people about their immigration status, explaining that "It gives them a feeling of safety, which we like to put forward." She said there is a fear they could be deported.How Trump's mass deportation plan could impact Virginia's Eastern Shore
This morning's weather: Gloomy start to the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll have a gloomy start to the week this Monday morning. We'll be warming to the 60s early in the week, and he's tracking showers for midweek.
This morning's traffic:
As of around 7 a.m., a car fire on I-264 heading east near Des Moines Ave. in Portsmouth is blocking off multiple lanes and a shoulder. News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth says to either leave 10 minutes early to beat those back ups or take an alternative route, like the Western Freeway.
We Follow Through: Unclaimed property in Virginia
Two Virginia delegates were disturbed by a News 3 investigation on how difficult it is for the public to get their unclaimed property. For years, leaders with Virginia's Unclaimed Property Division told us they had a little over $2 billion in unclaimed property, but back in August, our WTKR News 3 investigative team learned that that number is actually $3.6 billion.
Earlier that month, we showed our viewers how we helped David Oswald from Virginia Beach get unclaimed money he and his sister were owed after their dad died in 2001. He said he had sent in the needed documents, emailed again, and didn’t hear anything for seven months.
When we reached out to the Department of Treasury about his case, they told us their processing time was longer than usual at the time. Additionally, state officials claimed Oswald didn’t submit the evidence they needed to process their claim, but he disagreed. He was eventually sent a check for over $3,000.
Now, News 3 is following through with Delegates Cliff Hayes and Phil Hernadez, who have introduced legislation that changes the law to make it easier for people to get their money.
