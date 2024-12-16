Woman shot in Chesapeake, Drone sightings, Trump deportation plan: Sunrise Brief

Two Virginia delegates were disturbed by a News 3 investigation on how difficult it is for the public to get their unclaimed property. For years, leaders with Virginia's Unclaimed Property Division told us they had a little over $2 billion in unclaimed property, but back in August, our WTKR News 3 investigative team learned that that number is actually $3.6 billion.

Earlier that month, we showed our viewers how we helped David Oswald from Virginia Beach get unclaimed money he and his sister were owed after their dad died in 2001. He said he had sent in the needed documents, emailed again, and didn’t hear anything for seven months.

When we reached out to the Department of Treasury about his case, they told us their processing time was longer than usual at the time. Additionally, state officials claimed Oswald didn’t submit the evidence they needed to process their claim, but he disagreed. He was eventually sent a check for over $3,000.

Now, News 3 is following through with Delegates Cliff Hayes and Phil Hernadez, who have introduced legislation that changes the law to make it easier for people to get their money.