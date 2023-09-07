'Things are tense:' Norfolk councilman says after weekend violence left NSU student, 14-year-old dead

NORFOLK, Va — A Norfolk community came coming together in a prayer vigil to heal, after three people died in weekend shootings, including a 14-year-old boy and a Norfolk State University student.

NSU studentJahari George and 14-year-old Amir Burnette were shot and killed in the weekend of gun violence.

"Things are tense with it being three unnecessary deaths in our city over a weekend," Councilman John Paige said.

Crime 20-year-old NSU student, 14-year-old among victims in weekend Norfolk shootings Jay Greene

20-year-old NSU student, 14-year-old among victims in weekend Norfolk shootings

City leaders want answers.

"The college student from my alma mater who was murdered in my community," Paige said. "We have no idea as to why or what this was."

Even Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon Lynch who shot and killed at the oceanfront by a Virginia Beach police officer, called for action.

"It’s a shame we gotta meet like this," Lynch said.

So far in 2023, the City of Norfolk has seen 31 homicides this year.

"We can’t keep having Stop the Violence rallies without having violent people involved that are willing to listen, tell it from their point of view and join us to make a change," Paige said.

Councilman Paige said violence interrupters have been pivotal in deescalating crime.

"Typically these are gentlemen, some that have done time, they have some type of street credibility in the community," Paige said. "They go to areas after things like this happen to make sure there is no retaliation."

Clay Marquez, a violence interrupter, said he believes they make a difference.

"Primarily we’re out in Huntersville, Young Terrace and Calvert Square," Marquez said. "We go to the hotspots. We try to stop the violence before it happens. I come from the streets. A lot of the shooters, we know who they are, so we try to talk to them."

"Why did you all decide to have this event tonight?" News 3's Leondra Head asked the vigil's organizer, LaTonya Snow.

"Because she [my daughter] came in my room and asked did I see the 14-year old boy who was killed," answered Snow. "She was like ‘Dang, we just started school.'"

The organizers know what change they would like to see.

"Resources and programs for our students, that’s what we need here in Norfolk," Snow said.

Councilman John Paige said the city will continue to work with grassroots organizations to deter crime in the city.