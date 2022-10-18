TONIGHT: City of Norfolk hosting public forum about next chief of police, community comments welcome

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the City of Norfolk is inviting community members to attend a public discussion surrounding their search for a new chief of police.

The forum is taking place on Norfolk State University's campus inside the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center.

This comes after the city announced several of these town hall meetings would be taking place following the sudden resignation of former Chief of Police, Larry Boone.

While city manager Chip Filer says the city is not ruling out internal candidates, he has hired Morris and McDaniel Management Consultants out of Alexandria to widen the candidate pool and assist in the nationwide search. The personnel management firm will be hosting Tuesday's meeting.

News 3 reporter Penny Kmitt spoke with people who live and work in Norfolk ahead of the forum. Some community members say they're looking for a chief similar to Boone, while others say they're hoping for something different.

"I think any police chief who has integrity, who loves this city, and who has the resources from city council and the backing from city council can be successful," said Perez Gatling, a resident of Norfolk.

Abbey Hayes, who works in downtown Norfolk, the site of several instances of recent gun violence, says she's looking for a chief who fixes violence at its core.

"We have to fix the problem from the inside in," she said. "So implementing programs inside schools, awareness, and not being afraid to go into these communities and serve."

City Manager Filer says Tuesday's public forum will help Morris and McDaniel Management Consultants make an accurate job description for the role that reflects the community's concerns.

The city plans to have a final decision regarding Norfolk's next top cop by early December.