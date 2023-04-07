Top Stories: Friday, April 7

Newport News fatal shooting

A woman was shot and killed early this morning in Newport News. This happened just before 3 a.m. on Madison Avenue between 30th and 31st Street. We're told officers found the woman who had been shot, and they said she died before they could get her to the hospital. No one has been arrested.

Full story here

Scotty Quixx closing for good

The owners of Scotty Quixx, a popular bar in downtown Norfolk, said they are not reopening. The business has been closed since the city council revoked its special exemption permit last September. A Norfolk circuit court denied a request to reopen the establishment as a nightclub back in December. The owners shared a statement on social media thanking everyone for their support.

Full story here

Norfolk street light funding

This week, Congressman Bobby Scott delivered $3 million to the City of Norfolk to upgrade street lights. The new streetlights are designed to be energy efficient, which saves money. Congressman Scott says he is hoping the new LED lights will reduce crime and promote safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Full story here

Today's weather

We expect scattered showers to start the day today and hang around throughout the day. It will be a chilly rain. As that cold front takes hold, our temperatures will fall from the upper 50s when you wake up into the mid 40s by late this afternoon. And on top of that, it is going to be windy with North winds, 15 to 25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Read today's full First Warning Forecast here