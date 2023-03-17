Top Stories: Friday, March 17

Toddler killed in hit-and-run

We now know the victim in a crash last Friday on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach was just two years old and didn't survive. Police say a driver failed to yield when making a right turn at a red light and hit the child who was crossing the street with their family. Police have arrested 77-year-old Raul Santiago and charged him with felony hit and run.

Wallops Island rocket launch

A rocket launch from Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore was successful. The electron rocket blasted off at 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The mission's name, "Stronger Together," is the second rocket lab rocket to launch from Wallops Island this year.

Hampton restaurant week

Almost 20 restaurants across Hampton are participating in the city's annual restaurant week. The restaurants are offering customized menus with special deals on lunch and dinner. The annual event runs through this Sunday. The list of participating restaurants and deals are available here.

Today's weather

Even warmer today with highs reaching the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will build in through the day with an isolated shower is possible this afternoon to evening. Rain chances will increase tonight (after 7 PM).

