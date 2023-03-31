Top Stories: Friday, March 31

Chesapeake man babysitting toddler charged with murder

A Chesapeake man is now charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl. Chesapeake police tell us 35-year-old Harvion Simpkins is now facing several charges, including second-degree murder. Police say Simpkins was watching the child on Wednesday before she was taken to CHKD with serious injuries. She died the following day.

Full story here

If You Give a Child a Book

Today is the last chance for you to share the joy of reading with local kids with our If You Give a Child a Book campaign! You can donate by clicking on this link. Every five dollars will put one book in a child's hands.

Full story here

Atlantic Park groundbreaking

Pharrell's "Atlantic Park" development will break ground this spring at the former Dome site. It will have restaurants, retail, residential and office spaces — as well as a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor entertainment venue and surf park.

Venture Realty Group Venture Realty Group's rendering of the artificial surf park and surrounding development in the proposed Atlantic Park project.

Full story here

Today's weather

Another chilly start this morning but we will climb into the 70s this afternoon. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with S/SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Scattered showers will build in this evening.

Read today's full First Warning Forecast here