Top Stories: Monday, April 10

Suffolk teacher's arrest

An arrested Suffolk teacher is accused of making straw gun purchases. Police say she bought multiple guns for someone they say isn't eligible to own them. Police arrested Jennifer McDonald-Awolowo. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) notified police about suspicious firearm transactions. Officials say she bought more than a dozen guns, and she was arrested on twelve counts.

Hampton gun violence prevention funding

Today, the City of Hampton is set to get assistance preventing gun violence. Congressman Bobby Scott is expected to deliver a $4.6 million check for gun violence prevention. A spokesperson for Rep. Scott says Hampton is focusing on interactive educational programs to increase knowledge on the value of conflict resolution, the impacts of gun violence, and mental health.

Langley air show parking registration

We are a month away from Langley's air show in Hampton. If you're planning to check it out, you have to register for parking this year. That's for everyone attending, including DoD ID card holders. The parking is free and is available both on and off-base. To register, click here.

Today's weather

Grab a coat this morning, temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with a NE breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

