Top Stories: Monday, May 1

Tornado hits Virginia Beach

A confirmed tornado touched down in Virginia Beach's Great Neck Area yesterday. Officials tell us there have been no injuries reported. We are told the storm damaged anywhere from 50 to 100 homes. Mayor Bobby Dyer has declared a local state of emergency.

Three schools close due to storm

Virginia Beach school leaders say due to road closures and damage from the tornado, Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John Dey Elementary School will all be closed today. We are told students zoned for these schools, but attend academies or special programs at other schools, will also be excused.

Something in the Water's last day canceled

This severe weather canceled the third and final day of the Something in the Water festival. Festival organizers say attendees will be refunded 33% of the base price from admission passes. We are told it could take about 14 days for that refund to process. Pharrell tweeted that he plans to shift festival dates next year to account for the rain.

Today's weather

Temperatures will cool into the 60s for the first week of May. It will be on the windy side today through Thursday, with winds finally relaxing by Friday.

