Top Stories: Thursday, April 13

Fatal forklift incident in Suffolk

A man has died after being pinned under a forklift in the Suffolk Industrial Park. Police tell us they responded to Moore Avenue just after 9 a.m. yesterday. Emergency crews moved the forklift and rushed the 30-year-old to the hospital, and he later died of his injuries. Police are investigating this incident.

Bill to take Delta 8 THC off Va. shelves

Virginia lawmakers voted to approve proposed changes to a bill adding regulation to hemp-derived products. Certain CBD products and topical creams would remain legal, while intoxicating products like Delta 8 THC would become illegal. The bill now heads to the governor's desk. If it's approved, it will go into effect on July 1.

Hampton Roads Regional Job Fair

The Hampton Roads Regional Job Fair is returning today. There will be more than 100 employers with job opportunities at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Be sure to bring copies of your resume, and you will need to register ahead of time.

Today's weather

Even warmer today with highs in the mid 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies again today with a light SW wind.

