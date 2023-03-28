Top Stories: Tuesday, March 28

Hampton wants feedback on Historic Carousel

Hampton City leaders want to hear from you about the future of the historic carousel outside of the Virginia Air and Space Center. The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership has asked city council to move it due to flooding concerns and to make room for a larger waterfront park. There's a virtual meeting tonight at 7 p.m. for people to share their thoughts.

Rudee Loop Update

Later today, an update on the project at Rudee Loop will be given. The area at the south end of the Resort City's boardwalk has been a topic of conversation recently as the city looks to add to the Oceanfront. There were several sessions where people were able to see the plans and weigh in. This afternoon, that feedback will be presented to city council members.

Burn at Colonial Downs

Later today, the track at Colonial Downs in New Kent County will be set on fire. It's part of a controlled burn starting at 4 p.m., and we're told it could take several hours. Officials say the burn is the faster way to get rid of the dead turf cover and allow for better growth ahead of the season. The ponies are set to start running July 13th.

Today's weather

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland near I-95. It will be much cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Clouds will build in this morning, and we will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our next round of rain will move in tonight to early Wednesday morning. The biggest rain chances will be after 8 PM to before 6 AM.

