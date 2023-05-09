Top Stories: Tuesday, May 9

New Suffolk traffic cameras

The City of Suffolk says it's implementing new automated traffic enforcement cameras on city streets. The cameras will be rolled out immediately and include red light photo cameras, school zone speed enforcement cameras, school bus stop arm enforcement cameras and work zone speed enforcement cameras.

Photos of Hampton double shooting suspects released

We're learning more about a weekend shooting in Hampton. Police say they were called to a 7-Eleven on Aberdeen Road near 58th Street for a double shooting early Saturday morning. Two men died before they could be taken to the hospital. Hampton police have released these photos of the suspects.

Hampton Police Department

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Military hiring event at Fort Eustis

This week, local employers are connecting with the military for a local job fair. Fort Eustis is hosting the event on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It's open to all people transitioning out of the military, veterans, and military spouses.

Today's weather

Strong to severe storms are possible today with a risk for damaging wind gusts. The biggest chance for showers and storms will be this afternoon to evening (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Highs will reach the upper 70s by midday and start to fall through the afternoon.

