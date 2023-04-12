Top Stories: Wednesday, April 12

Pasquotank Co. manhunt

Sheriff deputies in Pasquotank County are still looking for a person of interest involved in a traffic stop that turned violent yesterday. Officials say two people fled after someone fired three shots at a deputy with a rifle. One person has already been arrested. Deputies ask if you know where Bradley Ferris is, to call their office.

Missing Chesapeake 16-year-old

Chesapeake detectives are asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson Police say she's been missing for two weeks. Destiny was last seen leaving Indian River High School getting into someone's car. Police are calling the teen a runaway. If you know where she is, call the police.

Norfolk crime center

Yesterday, the Norfolk City Council unanimously voted to accept nearly $1 million from the state to create a Real Time Crime Center within the city. The center would allow police to monitor video feeds from across the city in one centralized location.

Today's weather

Much warmer today with highs in the low 80s, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies again today with a light west wind.

