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VDOT employee dead in Waverly car crash: VSP

Top Stories: Wednesday, July 1
Virginia State Police
Posted

WAVERLY, Va. — One Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) employee is dead and another is injured after a car crash in Waverly, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 1:33 p.m. on Wednesday, a commercial vehicle hit a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460 near George Town Road then caught on fire, according to VSP. Two VDOT employees were injured and taken to a local hospital, where one died of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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