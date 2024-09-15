Windy weather has transportation officials watching NC12 in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Windy weather has transportation officials keeping an eye out for hazards on NC12.

On social media, NCDOT officials wrote:

"As you may already know, we are expecting some strong N/NE winds beginning today and lasting into next week which may impact travel on NC12 between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras. Our maintenance crews will be out checking conditions, clearing sand and repairing the dune line as needed."

They are urging drivers to use caution and check for any updates.

As of Saturday, NCDOT reported NC12 was open but had some standing rainwater in a few spots with some sand on the road north of Buxton.