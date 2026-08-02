Woman dies after detached trailer crashes into pickup in Mathews County: VSP

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon after a trailer detached from a pickup truck and struck her vehicle in Mathews County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 1 near New Point Comfort Highway.

State police said a preliminary investigation found that a trailer being towed by a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 became disconnected from the truck. The trailer then struck a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by an adult woman.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Donald Turbin of King William, was not injured, according to police.

State police charged Turbin with operating an uninspected trailer and failing to secure the load.

The crash remains under investigation.

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