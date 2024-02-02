Watch Now
Woman, dog killed after fatal pedestrian crash in Isle of Wight County

Posted at 5:37 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 17:37:39-05

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a woman while she was walking her dog.

VSP said on Thursday just after 7 a.m. on Route 10, Amber Gibson of Carrollton was walking her dog in the road.

She was hit by a 2002 Toyota 4Runner heading westbound on Route 10 just after Riddick Road.

Gibson and her dog both died at the scene.

Police said Gibson was not wearing reflective clothing.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on scene.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

