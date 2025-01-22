Snowfall totals for Hampton Roads, Va., northeast North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As forecasted, much of the region saw inches of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Areas on the Outer Banks of North Carolina saw the most, with some getting more than half a foot.

Northern areas on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore saw only about 1-2 inches.

Below are the snowfall totals for the region as of 11 a.m. Wednesday

CITY/TOWN COUNTY SNOWFALL Aydlett Currituck 5.5 Corolla Currituck 4.0 Point Harbor Currituck 7.3 Grandy Currituck 7.5 Mamie Currituck 6.5 Moyock Currituck 5.0 Knotts Island Currituck 7.5 Southern Shores Dare 7.0 Manns Harbor Dare 5.8 Rodanthe Dare 8.0 Colington Dare 8.0 Duck Dare 6.5 South Mills Camden 4.0 Camden Camden 5.0 Bunt Mills Camden 5.0 Weeksville Pasquotank 4.0 Elizabeth City Pasquotank 5.8 Nixonton Pasquotank 6.0 Hertford Perquimans 6.0 Hertford Perquimans 5.0 Chapanoke Perquimans 6.2 Sunbury Gates 4.0 Harrellsville Hertford 3.5 Edenton Chowan 6.0 Colerain Bertie 3.8 Ocean View Norfolk 4.0 Norview Norfolk 3.8 Downtown Norfolk Norfolk 2.1 ORF Norfolk 2.0 ODU Norfolk 1.8 Ghent Norfolk 1.8 Princess Anne Virginia Beach 3.0 Kempsville Virginia Beach 2.8 Sigma Virginia Beach 2.6 Munden Virginia Beach 4.0 Oceana Virginia Beach 2.5 Olde Towne Portsmouth 2.5 Cradock Portsmouth 2.3 Great Bridge Chesapeake 3.0 Hickory Chesapeake 3.5 Herberts Corner Chesapeake 3.0 Fentress Chesapeake 3.0 Pughsville Suffolk 1.5 Franklin Franklin 1.0 Camptown Isle of Wight 2.2 Smithfield Isle of Wight 1.0 Longview Isle of Wight 2.3 Benns Church Isle of Wight 2.0 Carrollton Isle of Wight 1.0 Wakefield Sussex 0.9 Langley AFB Hampton 1.5 Phoebus Hampton 1.8 Northampton Hampton 1.5 Langley View Hampton 1.6 Buckroe Beach Hampton 2.5 Beaconsdale Newport News 1.6 Tabb York 1.6 Lightfoot York 0.8 Ewell James City 1.0 Lightfoot James City 0.5 Poquoson Poquoson 1.5 Ware Neck Gloucester 1.0 Ark Gloucester 0.5 Harborton Accomack 1.8 Atlantic Accomack 1.5 Accomac Accomack 2.0

