Snowfall totals for Hampton Roads, Va., northeast North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As forecasted, much of the region saw inches of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Areas on the Outer Banks of North Carolina saw the most, with some getting more than half a foot.

Northern areas on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore saw only about 1-2 inches.

Below are the snowfall totals for the region as of 11 a.m. Wednesday

CITY/TOWNCOUNTYSNOWFALL
AydlettCurrituck5.5
CorollaCurrituck4.0
Point HarborCurrituck7.3
GrandyCurrituck7.5
MamieCurrituck6.5
MoyockCurrituck5.0
Knotts IslandCurrituck7.5
Southern ShoresDare7.0
Manns HarborDare5.8
RodantheDare8.0
ColingtonDare8.0
DuckDare6.5
South MillsCamden4.0
CamdenCamden5.0
Bunt MillsCamden5.0
WeeksvillePasquotank4.0
Elizabeth CityPasquotank5.8
NixontonPasquotank6.0
HertfordPerquimans6.0
HertfordPerquimans5.0
ChapanokePerquimans6.2
SunburyGates4.0
HarrellsvilleHertford3.5
EdentonChowan6.0
ColerainBertie3.8
Ocean ViewNorfolk4.0
NorviewNorfolk3.8
Downtown NorfolkNorfolk2.1
ORFNorfolk2.0
ODUNorfolk1.8
GhentNorfolk1.8
Princess AnneVirginia Beach3.0
KempsvilleVirginia Beach2.8
SigmaVirginia Beach2.6
MundenVirginia Beach4.0
OceanaVirginia Beach2.5
Olde TownePortsmouth2.5
CradockPortsmouth2.3
Great BridgeChesapeake3.0
HickoryChesapeake3.5
Herberts CornerChesapeake3.0
FentressChesapeake3.0
PughsvilleSuffolk1.5
FranklinFranklin1.0
CamptownIsle of Wight2.2
SmithfieldIsle of Wight1.0
LongviewIsle of Wight2.3
Benns ChurchIsle of Wight2.0
CarrolltonIsle of Wight1.0
WakefieldSussex0.9
Langley AFBHampton1.5
PhoebusHampton1.8
NorthamptonHampton1.5
Langley ViewHampton1.6
Buckroe BeachHampton2.5
BeaconsdaleNewport News1.6
TabbYork1.6
LightfootYork0.8
EwellJames City1.0
LightfootJames City0.5
PoquosonPoquoson1.5
Ware NeckGloucester1.0
ArkGloucester0.5
HarbortonAccomack1.8
AtlanticAccomack1.5
AccomacAccomack2.0

