Snowfall totals for Hampton Roads, Va., northeast North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As forecasted, much of the region saw inches of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Areas on the Outer Banks of North Carolina saw the most, with some getting more than half a foot.
Northern areas on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore saw only about 1-2 inches.
Below are the snowfall totals for the region as of 11 a.m. Wednesday
|CITY/TOWN
|COUNTY
|SNOWFALL
|Aydlett
|Currituck
|5.5
|Corolla
|Currituck
|4.0
|Point Harbor
|Currituck
|7.3
|Grandy
|Currituck
|7.5
|Mamie
|Currituck
|6.5
|Moyock
|Currituck
|5.0
|Knotts Island
|Currituck
|7.5
|Southern Shores
|Dare
|7.0
|Manns Harbor
|Dare
|5.8
|Rodanthe
|Dare
|8.0
|Colington
|Dare
|8.0
|Duck
|Dare
|6.5
|South Mills
|Camden
|4.0
|Camden
|Camden
|5.0
|Bunt Mills
|Camden
|5.0
|Weeksville
|Pasquotank
|4.0
|Elizabeth City
|Pasquotank
|5.8
|Nixonton
|Pasquotank
|6.0
|Hertford
|Perquimans
|6.0
|Hertford
|Perquimans
|5.0
|Chapanoke
|Perquimans
|6.2
|Sunbury
|Gates
|4.0
|Harrellsville
|Hertford
|3.5
|Edenton
|Chowan
|6.0
|Colerain
|Bertie
|3.8
|Ocean View
|Norfolk
|4.0
|Norview
|Norfolk
|3.8
|Downtown Norfolk
|Norfolk
|2.1
|ORF
|Norfolk
|2.0
|ODU
|Norfolk
|1.8
|Ghent
|Norfolk
|1.8
|Princess Anne
|Virginia Beach
|3.0
|Kempsville
|Virginia Beach
|2.8
|Sigma
|Virginia Beach
|2.6
|Munden
|Virginia Beach
|4.0
|Oceana
|Virginia Beach
|2.5
|Olde Towne
|Portsmouth
|2.5
|Cradock
|Portsmouth
|2.3
|Great Bridge
|Chesapeake
|3.0
|Hickory
|Chesapeake
|3.5
|Herberts Corner
|Chesapeake
|3.0
|Fentress
|Chesapeake
|3.0
|Pughsville
|Suffolk
|1.5
|Franklin
|Franklin
|1.0
|Camptown
|Isle of Wight
|2.2
|Smithfield
|Isle of Wight
|1.0
|Longview
|Isle of Wight
|2.3
|Benns Church
|Isle of Wight
|2.0
|Carrollton
|Isle of Wight
|1.0
|Wakefield
|Sussex
|0.9
|Langley AFB
|Hampton
|1.5
|Phoebus
|Hampton
|1.8
|Northampton
|Hampton
|1.5
|Langley View
|Hampton
|1.6
|Buckroe Beach
|Hampton
|2.5
|Beaconsdale
|Newport News
|1.6
|Tabb
|York
|1.6
|Lightfoot
|York
|0.8
|Ewell
|James City
|1.0
|Lightfoot
|James City
|0.5
|Poquoson
|Poquoson
|1.5
|Ware Neck
|Gloucester
|1.0
|Ark
|Gloucester
|0.5
|Harborton
|Accomack
|1.8
|Atlantic
|Accomack
|1.5
|Accomac
|Accomack
|2.0
