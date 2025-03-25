11-year old Gregory shines on national stage

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- At 11-years old, Autumn Gregory already has a pretty full trophy case. Her talents were on full display at the AAU Indoor Track and Field National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The Chesapeake elementary school student picked up three gold medals at the event, held March 7-9 in the Resort City. She took the top spot in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash and was a member of the first place 4 x 200 meter relay team. Gregory sped through the 60m in 8.22 seconds and followed that up with a 26.35 second performance in the 200m.

Autumn added the wins to her already-impressive resume, which now includes 10 national titles and 20 All-American honors. She competes for Virginia Elite and the Virginia Beach Flames and the team collected 52 medals during AAU nationals.