ADPA and Harbor's Edge host Parkinson's Disease Optimism Walk in Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- An estimated one million people are living with Parkinson's Disease in the United States. Saturday will find people hitting the streets of Norfolk to raise money and awareness for the disease.

The Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association is teaming up with Harbor's Edge Retirement Community to host the first Virginia Optimism Walk in Norfolk this Saturday morning. It will begin at the Harbor's Edge River Tower at 801 Southampton Ave.

The walk will feature local health vendors as well as other business vendors on site. Rock Steady Boxing will be on hand to provide a demonstration, those in attendance can participate in a raffle and awards will be presented following the walk.

A post-walk fundraiser, Pints for Parkinson's After Party, will be held at Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk following the walk beginning at noon.

News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis will emcee the event. He'll also be walking in honor of his father, Geoff, who is living with Parkinson's Disease.

Registration opens at 8:00 AM with the walk getting underway at 9:30 AM. For more information, click here.