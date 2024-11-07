Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode Two

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Mike Jones Era is off and running for Old Dominion basketball and now the coach and his staff have some game film with which to work.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're looking back at Monday's college head coaching debut for Jones and ODU's narrow defeat at the hands of Buffalo, as well as what's coming up next for the squad. The silver and blue will head west to face No. 10 Arizona this Saturday before returning to the commonwealth to face Radford on Tuesday.

Despite Monday's defeat, Jones was proud of how his team played and called the moment of coaching his first game at Old Dominion a "dream come true." However, the day did not come without some disappointing news. Senior guard Imo Essien announced that he would be sidelined for the season as he tries to get to the bottom of a recurring health issue. News 3's Zach Staton goes inside Essien's decision.

Sports Old Dominion drops heart-breaker to Buffalo in Jones's debut Marc Davis

Ben Nacey played his high school basketball at Frank Cox in Virginia Beach and now looks to keep expanding his game as a walk-on for the Monarchs. We're sitting down with the 6'8" post player to talk about his journey and what it means to suit up at ODU.

We're also meeting transfer guard Sean Durugordon, who joined the silver and blue after playing at Siena.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.