Old Dominion drops heart-breaker to Buffalo in Jones's debut

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The stage was set for Mike Jones's first game as Old Dominion's head coach. An enthusiastic crowd was in the stands and his team was ready on the court.

The only thing missing was a victory, but the Monarchs sure came close.

Tyson Dunn's three-pointer with 1.3 seconds to play pushed Buffalo past ODU, 83-82, in both teams' season openers Monday night at Chartway Arena.

"Ultimately tonight was about a new beginning," Jones said after the narrow defeat. "Even with the loss, I'll take this start. With that crowd, with these guys by our side, with these guys with Monarchs across their chest, I'll take it."

"He just wanted to restore what it was before, especially what it was when he was here," added guard Robert Davis Jr. "I wanted to be a part of that. Wholeheartedly I believed in his image of what this place can be and will be."

The Bulls started fast, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and opening up a nine point advantage in the first half. Stephaun Walker's put-back jam as time expired in the frame gave the Monarchs some momentum heading into halftime and trimmed the gap to 43-38.

Davis got hot in the second half. With Buffalo leading by as many as 12 points, the UMass transfer found his stroke from deep, connecting on eight three pointers and scoring all 25 of his points after halftime. Devin Ceaser made a lay-up with 53 seconds remaining, pushing ODU in front, 79-78. It was the home team's first lead since it was 2-0 in the game's early moments.

After the Bulls answered with a Dunn lay-up to go back in front, Davis connected on his final triple of the night with 17 ticks left on the clock, putting Old Dominion up, 82-80. However, that set up Dunn's heroics as he found himself wide open in the corner for a three that gave Buffalo the dramatic win.

Davis's effort lead four Monarchs in double figures. Walker had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Ceaser chipped in 13 points and Sean Durugordon added 12 points. The Monarchs out-rebounded Buffalo, 46-29, including a 22-5 advantage on the offensive glass. That helped the silver and blue to a 23-4 edge in second chance points.

Old Dominion took 20 more shots than the Bulls, connecting on 33 of their 77 attempts (42.9 percent). Buffalo made shots a 56 percent clip (32-57).

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday when they visit No. 10 Arizona for a 4:00 PM Eastern tipoff.