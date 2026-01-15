Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Sun Belt season continues this week as Old Dominion wraps up a stretch of four straight road games with the chance to get a little revenge.

This week on Beyond the Arc, we're getting fans ready for this week's road games at Georgia Southern and App State. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-2 lead and held off the Monarchs, 93-86, back on January 3. They've won nine of their last 10 entering the week and are a perfect 7-0 on their home floor.

The Mountaineers held a 66-44 lead over ODU with five minutes remaining on New Year's Eve. The silver and blue went on a late surge, but suffered an 81-73 defeat.

Newcomer KC Shaw has wasted little time adjusting to his new team. Last year, Shaw faced Old Dominion as a member of Maryland-Eastern Shore's squad, but this season he's suiting up for the Monarchs. His 16.1 points per game lead the team and are good enough for eighth in the Sun Belt. Shaw sat down with us to discuss his transition to ODU and credits his teammates for making it easier.

The Old Dominion women faced App State Wednesday night and pulled away for a 65-54 win, snapping a two game skid.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.