Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion may have played one of its most complete games Wednesday night and pushed the Sun Belt leaders to the brink, but the second overtime period got the best of the silver and blue.

KC Shaw scored a career-high 34 points, but Troy had a little bit more in the final minutes as the Monarchs fell to the Trojans, 83-77, in double overtime. This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're taking a look at that game, hearing from Coach Jones after the nail-biter and looking ahead to what's next. ODU has 10 games to go, nine conference match-ups, so the team will push towards a rally.

The Monarchs announced that Saturday's scheduled game with Louisiana has been moved to Monday, February 16, at 5 p.m, due to the threat of winter weather in Hampton Roads this weekend. The Ronnie Valentine jersey retirement will now take place during February 14's contest at home against Georgia State.

Robert Davis Jr. has faced his fair share of adversity this season. A nagging injury has kept him from reaching his full potential, but he's starting to find his groove. We sat down with the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year to get a status report.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.