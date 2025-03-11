Chesapeake's Josh Sweat signs $76.4 million deal with Cardinals

TEMPE, ARIZ. — TEMPE, ARIZ. (WTKR) — After turning in one of the most productive years of his pro career, Josh Sweat earned himself quite the payday to start NFL free agency

The Chesapeake native and former Eagles linebacker is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals.

Sweat reunites with Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons. Those two years saw the Oscar Smith graduate post 18.5 sacks and 93 total tackles.

He is coming off another productive season in the City of Brotherly Love, recording eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 41 total tackles.

Sweat put the finishing touches on his time in the NFC East with a brilliant performance in Super Bowl LIX, recording 2.5 sacks and six total tackles in the Eagles 40-22 win over Kansas City.

The pass rusher has played all seven years of his NFL career with Philadelphia after being picked in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's posted 237 total tackles, 43 sacks and 54 TFLs in that span. He also earned a Pro-Bowl nod in the 2021 season.