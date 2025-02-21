Comeback falls short as Marshall holds off Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a script that Old Dominion has seen before: the Monarchs falling into an early hole only to mount a furious comeback attempt.

Thursday saw that story repeat itself, with ODU once again coming up just short.

The Monarchs nearly erased an 18 point deficit with 7:00 to go, but could not complete the comeback, falling to Marshall, 81-77, at Chartway Arena.

Robert Davis Jr. knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 12 early on in the contest and ODU trailed 21-19 with 9:10 remaining, but that's when the Thundering Herd unleashed a 13-1 run to open up some cushion and went into the locker room with a 41-26 advantage.

Mike Jones watched his team try and cut into the lead for the first portion of the second half, but Marshall held the Monarchs at arm's length. The Herd opened up its largest lead of the night when Jakob Gibbs's lay-up made it 68-50 with 7:06 left in the game.

That's when the silver and blue uncorked a comeback attempt, trimming the advantage to just three late in the contest. Sean Durugordon's steal and lay-up pulled ODU to within three at 77-74 with 40 seconds remaining.

A wild sequence ensued as Old Dominion applied pressure. The ball was poked away under the basket to R.J. Blakney, who tossed it back to the Herd. Blakney would follow that up with a block and the Monarchs would charge down the court, but Durugordon lost control and Marshall forced a jump ball.

Jaden Johnson threw in the inbounds pass underneath the Old Dominion basket, but the ball was tipped and went out of bounds off Johnson, turning the ball back over to the Thundering Herd. Marshall would connect on its free throws and seal the victory.

Durugordon led Old Dominion with 19 points, with Robert Davis Jr. chipping in 18 points. Blakney added 16 points and six rebounds, while Jaden Johnson scored 10 points and pulled down six boards as well. Marshall's Obinna Anochilli-Killen led all scorers with 24 points. The Thundering Herd shot 60 percent from the floor.

The Monarchs fell to 11-17, 7-8 in the Sun Belt, and it marks the first time this season they've fallen below the .500 mark in conference play. ODU will be back in action Saturday night for its final home game against Georgia State. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.