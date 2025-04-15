Dallas Wings take 757's James, Quinerly in WNBA Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Dallas Wings will have plenty of 757 swagger when they tip off in 2025.

Dallas selected Princess Anne product Aziaha James and Lake Taylor graduate JJ Quinerly during the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

The Wings took James with overall pick number 12, the final selection of the first round. The former Cavalier capped off her college career with her best season, averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She led NC State to the Final Four in 2024 and a Sweet 16 appearance this past season. James developed into one of the best guards in the country and now gets her shot at the WNBA level.

James received All-ACC First Team honors for the second straight season, was an All-American honorable mention and was on the final ballot for the Wooden Award.

Quinerly, who played her college basketball at West Virginia, had to wait a little bit longer. Dallas made her the 27th overall pick of Monday's draft, the second selection of the third round. The former Titan put together a spectacular senior campaign, posting 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and three steals per contest. The Mountaineers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past season.

She has Big 12 First Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors to her name.

Many of Quinerly's friends and family members joined her for a watch party in Norfolk Monday night, cheering loudly when they heard her name called.

Both James and Quinerly were part of a draft class that many are calling successful for the Wings. Dallas took UConn star Paige Bueckers with the number one overall pick.

Phoebus and Norfolk State's Diamond Johnson went undrafted Monday night.