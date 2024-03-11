Excitement & concerns greet launch of mobile sports betting in North Carolina

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Mobile sports betting in North Carolina officially launched at noon on Monday, in time for the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament which begins on Tuesday and the upcoming NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments.

People can use eight mobile apps to place bets, and more may be on the way.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office released a video showing Cooper using a phone to make a bet at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

“The legalization of sports betting will provide a significant boost to North Carolina’s economy and will allow our thriving sports industry to continue to grow,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, D-North Carolina. “For the first bet in North Carolina, I’m taking the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup. The winnings will be donated to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation which helps children’s charities.”

Bars and restaurants are wagering that now that people no longer have to go to Virginia to place bets, they’ll see a boost in business.

“We’re interested to see how that’s going to pan out for us with customers,” said Mike Mischou, with Lucky 12 Tavern in Nags Head. “Obviously, we’re going to get some feedback from our customers directly. We’ll also going to be looking to, infrastructure-wise, strengthen our WIFI, maybe be a lot more prepared for the demand on the online services.”

Samuel King/WTKR Lucky 12 Tavern is planning for an anticipated boost in business following the launch of sports betting in North Carolina.

People have been able to download the apps and load money on them in North Carolina since March 1. Some residents were looking forward to the opportunity to place bets.

“We used to do it up where we came from in Delaware and since we moved down here, it hasn’t really been offered until now,” said Josh Blaisdell, a customer at Lucky 12 Tavern.

The eight apps that can be downloaded currently are: FanDuel, BETMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, ESPN BET, Underdog Sports and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

People must be 21 years old to place a wager. Unlike in Virginia, people can bet on in-state college teams like Duke and UNC.

While officials are welcoming the launch of sports betting in North Carolina, they do remind people that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

And at least $2 million in tax proceeds from sports betting will be allocated each year to services aimed at treating and preventing gambling addiction.

“That’s fantastic,” Blaisdell said. "That’s good they’re putting forth an effort like that while they’re legalizing this part of it."

Funds will also be allocated to North Carolina Amateur Sports; 13 public universities; major events fund to help bring sporting events and festivals to the state; the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council and the state’s General Fund among other purposes, according to the governor's office.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, some signs of problem gambling include:



Using sports betting to relieve stress or depressive feelings

Spending increasing amounts of time or money on gambling

Preoccupation and irritability when trying to cut back or not gambling

Placing bets on credit or with money allocated for other things

Chasing losses (gambling to earn back money that was lost gambling)

Lying or being secretive about gambling

Attempting to cut back without success

Only talking about wins and never losses

News After his gambling problem spiraled, a man now helps others tackle the issue Erin Miller

If you or someone you know may be developing a gambling addiction, you can call the North Carolina Problem Gambling Hotline at 877-718-5543 or text morethanagamenc to 53342.