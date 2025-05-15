Five primetime games headline Commanders 2025 schedule

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- The Commanders may have been able to fly under the radar a little bit last season, but 2025 will find Washington in the spotlight.

The team released its 2025 schedule Wednesday night, featuring five primetime games, an international trip and a Christmas Day showdown.

Things kick off September 7 when the burgundy and gold welcomes the Giants to Northwest Stadium for the season opener. Five days later, the Commanders will take the field in their first primetime game of the season, traveling to Green Bay for Thursday night football.

Two Monday night games grace Washington's schedule. The Commanders host the Bears on October 13 and travel to Kansas City on October 27. They'll also take the field under the Sunday night lights for two home contests against Seattle on November 2 and the Broncos on November 30.

Dan Quinn and company will hit their home field for the franchise's first ever Christmas Day game. Washington welcomes the Cowboys to Northwest Stadium for a 1:00 PM kickoff on the holiday, part of a stretch of four straight NFC East games to wrap up the regular season.

The Commanders are coming off a 12-5 campaign and reached the NFC Championship game last season for the first time since 1991.

Washington's full schedule is listed below:

Sunday, September 7- vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Thursday, September 11- @ Green Bay, 8:15 PM (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, September 21- vs. Las Vegas, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Sunday, September 28- @ Atlanta, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Sunday, October 5- @ LA Chargers, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Monday, October 13- vs. Chicago, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Sunday, October 19- @ Dallas, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Monday, October 27- @ Kansas City, 8:15 PM (ABC)

Sunday, November 2- vs. Seattle, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Sunday, November 9- vs. Detroit, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Sunday, November 16- vs. Miami in Madrid, Spain, 9:30 AM (NFL Network)

Sunday, November 30- vs. Denver, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Sunday, December 7- @ Minnesota, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Sunday, December 14- @ New York Giants, 1:00 PM (FOX)

TBD- vs. Philadelphia (FOX)

Thursday, December 25- vs. Dallas, 1:00 PM (Netflix)

TBD- @ Philadelphia