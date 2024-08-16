Harbor Park prepares for 'Banana Ball'

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Savannah Bananas have taken the world by storm. Sports and non-sports fans alike flock to stadiums around the country when the team stops in their respective cities and Norfolk will be treated to that experience this weekend.

Harbor Park is getting ready to welcome "Banana Ball" to the Tides' home field. The team will take on their foes, the Party Animals, in three games this weekend, beginning Friday night. All three games are sold out and Tides' general manager Joe Gregory is expecting it to be a memorable stretch.

"It's probably the biggest weekend Harbor Park has ever had," Gregory said. "Three straight games with three straight sellouts, minimal no-show, it's the biggest thing to happen to Harbor Park, maybe in its 30-plus year history."

Gregory and his fellow Norfolk staff members will be lending the Bananas a hand this weekend, handling concessions and stadium staffing. The group went to Louisville two weeks ago to catch the team in action in order to get a preview of what this weekend will have in store.

"Fans weren't getting out of their seats," he recalled. "They're locked in. The Bananas do a great job of what they do."

What they do is put on a brand of baseball like no other. The games last no longer than two hours. Fans are treated to trick plays, dancing and unconventional baseball rules. If a spectator catches a foul ball, the batter is out and the down time that regular baseball games see disappears with Banana Ball. The team has sold out most of its games in every city its visited this year, including major league stadiums.

The next three days offer the Tides a chance to showcase Norfolk and their stadium.

"This is something we've had on our radar for a couple years now," Gregory pointed out. "Luckily, we got selected this year and it really raises the attention, not only of the Tides and Harbor Park, but the city of Norfolk. It'll be broadcast nationally. There will be a lot of people looking at Norfolk and Harbor Park this coming weekend and we want to give them a good time."

Games on Friday and Saturday get going at 7:00 PM and Sunday's finale sees a 1:00 PM first pitch, but there will be plenty of pregame festivities that will feature player interaction, music and games for the entire family.

With the crowds expected to be heavy, the City of Norfolk has numerous designated parking areas. Click hereto learn more about parking options.