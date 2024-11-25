High school football region finals set

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 10 area high school football teams take the field this week in search of region championships and looking to keep their state championship hopes alive.

Winners of the region title contests move on to next Saturday's state semifinal. Maury and Phoebus are seeking repeat state crowns and bring lengthy winning streaks into the weekend. The Phantoms have won 46 straight contests, while the Commodores have claimed 27 straight victories.

Region 6A:

Highland Springs @ Oscar Smith- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A:

Salem @ Green Run- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

King's Fork @ Maury- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

Hampton @ Phoebus- Saturday, 12:00

Region 3A:

I.C. Norcom @ Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

King William @ Poquoson- Friday, 7:00