Holloway punches ticket to Paris, wins Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OR (WTKR)- Grant Holloway won a silver medal during his last Olympic trip. This summer he'll get the chance to go for gold.

The Grassfield product won the 110 meter high hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night, out-racing the field in 12.86 seconds. That marks the fastest time in the world this year and the second-fastest time of Holloway's career.

"Two-time Olympian, that just speaks for itself," Holloway said on the NBC Sports broadcast following his race. "My goal was to just to come out here and execute each round."

Holloway completes a week that saw him turn plenty of heads. He broke the 13 second mark in each of his three races and he'll head to Paris as one of the gold medal favorites.

"2021 was just a bitter end," Holloway said of his silver medal. "My main goal was just to come out here and make the team, first of all. Now in four or five weeks, just be ready to do it again."

Holloway has the last three World Championships, most recently in Budapest last year. His personal best time of 12.81 seconds is the second-fastest every run in the event.