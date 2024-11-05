'I can't even explain it': Wanda Davis gears up to watch sons fight at home

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wanda Davis has plenty of experience watching her sons take the ring for fights, but never quite like this.

This time, the three Davis brothers are on the same card and taking the spotlight in their home town of Norfolk.

"The excitement level is totally different from any other fight," Wanda said. "I can't even explain it. It's emotional at one point, then it's over-exciting, then it's kind of nervous, so excitement for coming back home is off the scale."

Keyshawn, Kelvin and Keon Davis will all climb inside the ropes Friday night at Scope. Keyshawn enters with an 11-0 record, knocking out seven of his opponents, and will fight Gustavo Lemos in the headliner. Kelvin is 13-0, also with seven knockouts, and take on Yeis Solano in an eight-round welterweight bout. Keon is making his professional debut against Jalen Moore in a four-round welterweight showdown.

The goal has always been to get the brothers on the same card, but this is bigger than Wanda could have imagined.

"I knew it was always the plan to get all three of them on the card together," she noted. "But at this caliber, selling out, coming home and doing it here and the excitement we have, no, I never thought on this scale."

The anticipation for this fight has been building even before it was announced in late August. Keyshawn Davis often spoke of bringing professional boxing back to the Mermaid City and now the brothers, collectively known as DB3, have seen it come to fruition. According to Top Rank, 90 percent of tickets are sold and the event is expected to feature a sellout crowd of more than 10,000 spectators.

So what will mom's nerves be like come fight night?

"I'm totally used to it," Wanda said. "I don't really get nervous. I'm more anticipating when they're training, in the dressing room, wanting to maybe hurry up and get out there, a little anxious I would say. More anxious than nervous. Never nervous. Once that bell rings, I'm locked in and that's it."

The first fight will begin at 6:20 PM Friday night. Keon is expected to hit the ring around 7:30 PM, Kelvin in the 8:30 PM range and Keyshawn sometime between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM. These times are estimated from Top Rank. When the night commences, it will be a long-time vision turned into a reality, one that Wanda Davis will take every bit of in from her ringside seat.

"It's really a dream come true."