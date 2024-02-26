Jeff Jones to retire as Old Dominion head basketball coach

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Jeff Jones era of Old Dominion basketball is coming to an end.

Jones will announce his retirement as ODU head coach during a noon press conference at Chartway Arena on Monday, the Monarch athletic department announced.

The head coach arrived in Norfolk in 2013 and left his mark on the silver and blue. During his 11 seasons, he compiled a record of 203-131, led the Monarchs to a Conference USA title and NCAA Tournament in 2019, the NIT semifinals in 2015 and the 2016 Vegas 16 crown.

Sports ODU's Jones takes leave to treat prostate cancer, recover from heart attack Zach Staton

Jones enjoyed successful stops at Virginia and American prior to arriving at Old Dominion, leading the Cavaliers to the 1992 NIT title, a Sweet 16 appearance in 1993 and the Elite Eight in 1995. He amassed a career mark of 560-418, tied for 91st all-time in wins.

Health issues forced Jones's hand this season. He suffered a heart attack December 20 during the team's trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic and the school announced he would be on leave for the remainder of the campaign in January. Jones was also required to resume treatments for prostate cancer.

Off the court, Jones is active with Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society. He's also made three trips to military bases overseas for Operation Hardwood, where college coaches lead troops in basketball clinics and tournaments. Jones visited Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 both on-air and online for the latest.