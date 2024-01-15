ODU's Jones takes leave to treat prostate cancer, recover from heart attack

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion announced on Sunday night that men's basketball coach Jeff Jones will undergo treatment for prostate cancer and will not return to coach the team this season.

Jones was sidelined after a heart attack suffered during the Monarchs' trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic on December 20, 2023. He subsequently had a stent procedure.

"I would like to thank the ODU Community for their kindness and well-wishes after my heart attack. I would also like to thank Drs. Hemphill and Selig for their steadfast support,” Jones said in a statement from the school. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but I am confident that Interim Coach Kieran Donohue, the staff, and the players will continue to battle for the remainder of the season. I want to thank them for their hard work and resilience, and I would like to thank all of Monarch Nation for continuing to be the best fans in the league. You all make me grateful and proud to be a Monarch."

This is the fourth time Jones has undergone treatment since he was first had surgery in June of 2015. He learned of the recurrence shortly after he returned from Hawaii.

"My professional relationship with Coach Jones began in 1988 and now spans five decades," ODU athletic director Wood Selig said in the school's statement. "His competitiveness and passion for the sport of basketball is second to none. Coach Jones absolutely loves ODU, our student-athletes and staff."

"Therefore, I appreciate how difficult a decision stepping back is for Coach Jones. Throughout his career he has always put his team and coaching staff first. All Monarch fans and supporters should now put Coach Jones first and support his efforts to regain the health required to lead our program."

Jones is in his 11th season as the head coach of Old Dominion. Assistant coach Kieran Donohue will continue in his role as the team's interim head coach.

"Coach Jones and his family have been an integral part of our campus community for many years," said ODU president Dr. Brian O. Hemphill. "They have been a source of strength and tireless champions for so many Monarchs. Now, it is our time to support Coach Jones as he focuses on his health in preparation for a return to the game, a team, and an institution that he loves!"

The Monarchs return to action at Chartway Arena on Thursday against Marshall.