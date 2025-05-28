Mitchell continues late father's legacy as Hampton baseball's head coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Matt Mitchell may be guiding the Hampton program he grew up in, but he'd rather that not be the main story.

He'd rather talk about his Crabbers' 18-2 regular season, putting them atop the Peninsula District and earning them the top seed in the Region 4A tournament.

He'd rather point to some of the core seniors, like pitcher Tobey Weymouth, who has made quite a case to be district and region Player of the Year. Don't forget about infielder Jaycob Flores, a junior who is hitting close to .500 and would be the talk of the program if it weren't for Weymouth.

He'd rather discuss a group of players that has pushed through a 4-16 campaign in 2023, only to grow as student-athletes and people to fuel a season that resembles the Hampton Baseball of the late 2010's.

Understanding Mitchell's passion for the sport and the program is what helps make the Crabber's a success story, however, a program he was a part of since his oldest memories.

"I grew up in that dugout," Mitchell recalled. "From the time I could walk and throw and ball and play catch and hit, I was at the games dressed out in full uniform."

His father, Danny, served as Hampton's head baseball coach for 35 years, leading the Crabbers to a high rate of success, including five district crowns in his final 13 years. Matt was there nearly every step of the way. Now, after cheering Hampton on and playing for his dad at the school from 2005-2008, the younger Mitchell has taken the seat his father used to command. He's in his second season as Crabbers' head coach.

"It's been a great joy for me," he noted. "It's a place where I got and I'm constantly reminded of family, my father and it's that environment."

Matt points to the term "Crabber Pride," a term his family certainly exhibits. He's carrying on the legacy of his father, who passed away in February of 2020.

"Just creating another culture where these kids can flourish and have success," he said of his hopes. "Hopefully, I make the type of impact that he made."

Now he's putting his own fingerprint on the program, but is quick to emphasize that it's the players themselves who make things go. He and his coaches set the tone, but the student-athletes have been holding themselves and each other accountable, which has led to success.

"Never slack off," Weymouth said of what his coach has taught the team. "Like today, it's a rain day. Always play 100 percent. Don't ever take any off. Even if you're not feeling like it, you have to play 100 percent."

"Everyone just bought into what our standards are, which aren't hard standards," Mitchell added. "Just show up every day, and give your best every day, have fun every day and get better every day."

The approach is working. Hampton won 18 of its 20 regular season games and locked up the top spot in the Region 4A tournament. It's a turnaround that took focus and dedication from those who were part of that four win campaign from 2023.

"What's the most gratifying is me seeing these kids have success day after day after day," Mitchell said. "Even when they have bad days, they find the good things out of the bad days."

"It's a whole new feeling," added Weymouth. "The dugout's more alive, more than we've ever been, Coach is hyping us up. It's a whole new feeling."

It's a program back on the rise and climbing back up to where it used to reside consistently at the top of the standings. All it took was tapping into the past to help shape the future.

"He made sure that his players were prepared really well and he made sure that they worked hard every day," Mitchell said. "That's just kind of what I feel like Crabber baseball is and that's what we're trying to create over here."

Hampton will begin its hopeful march towards a region championship Monday at 5:00 PM.