Nets star Cam Thomas giving back to his roots with community day in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — Former Oscar Smith guard Cam Thomas is returning to where it all started, hosting his community day this Saturday at River Crest Community Center.

"Coming home to Virginia and having a big day for every everybody to just come out and have fun," Thomas said. "It all started here for me and I just wanted to give back as much as I can. I can't wait."

From Chesapeake to Brooklyn, Thomas has left a lasting impact on the hardwood.

He was one of the most electric freshmen in the country to start his high school career. From Oscar Smith to Oak Hill Academy, he built himself into a can't-miss prospect. He was ranked the 25th-best player in the nation and the second-overall prospect in Virginia in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.

After a dominant high school career, the five-star recruit took his talents to Baton Rouge. He picked up right where he left off, averaging 23 points per game in his lone season with the Tigers. He earned First Team All-SEC honors as the conference's leading scorer. He was cemented as one of the best scorers in the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

Thomas learned behind future Hall of Fame talent to begin his career. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden took Thomas under their wing after seeing the potential he displayed at LSU.

"We all connected big time," Thomas stated. "They saw my potential and took me under their wing. Even now, we still talk and have a good time like brothers do."

Once those three juggernauts went their separate ways, it was Thomas's turn to take the reins. He's been the Nets lead option for the last two seasons with back-to-back campaigns averaging over 20 points per game. Thomas is also the youngest player in NBA history with three straight 40-point performances.

Now, the young star is pushing to make an impact off the court.

The Cam Thomas Community Day at River Crest Community Center will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can expect free food, giveaways, activities and basketball clinics all free of charge.