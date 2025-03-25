New film honors Virginia Squires

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- The Virginia Squires were not in Norfolk very long, but created a memorable history during their time in the Mermaid City. The ABA team was home to some of basketball's biggest names.

Now the team is being honored on film.

Director Tim Reid was in Portsmouth on Monday night to premier is film, "Thanks for the Memories: The Virginia Squires Story." Former players and other basketball legends were on hand at Roger Brown's Restaurant to take in the viewing.

One of them was former NBA forward and University of Richmond product Johnny Newman, who put together a decorated 16-year NBA career.

"I definitely followed them," Newman said of the Squires. "I know the deep, storied history about it and those players and they were some of the most exciting players ever to walk on wood floors."

Players such as Julius "Dr. J" Erving and George "Iceman" Gervin suited up for the squad. From 1970-1976, the team called Hampton Roads home, playing most of their home games at Scope. The Squires would also play some contests at Hampton Coliseum, Richmond Coliseum and in Roanoke.

Charlie Neal is a longtime commentator and a member of the 2024 Class of the SWAC Hall of Fame. He was also in attendance for Monday's premier. Neal worked with Coach Charlie Hatcher and Reid on the story of the Squires.

"It's been a fascinating journey through the whole thing from beginning to end," Neal said. "People don't forget because it's history and it's history when it comes to the sport, one of the most popular sports out there."

Neither Newman nor Neal played or worked directly with the Virginia Squires, but both have a great appreciation for what the team accomplished. They hope the history is on full display in "Thanks for the Memories."

"There were so many people that were involved in making this a reality and making it happen and bringing it full circle," Neal noted. "The only problem was it just didn't last as long as people wanted it to."

"Just the history, some of the roadblocks, some of the challenges they had," added Newman on what he hoped to see in the film. "It wasn't about dollars and cents. It was about commitment and expertise and being good, being the best you could be and that's what those guys gave to me when I watched then early in my life."