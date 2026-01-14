No Limit Sports Emergency Podcast: Mike Tomlin steps down as Steelers' head coach

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Mike Tomlin's decision to step down as Steelers' head coach dominated the Tuesday news cycle when it comes to the NFL. The Denbigh and William & Mary grad is walking away after 19 seasons at the head of the sideline.

Tommy Reamon Jr. knows Tomlin well. The head coach went to Reamon's father's football camps growing up in Newport News and the younger Reamon interned with Tomlin and the Steelers in 2014, giving him a unique perspective when it comes to the longtime leader in Pittsburgh. It was Tomlin who helped persuade Tommy Reamon Sr. to take the Denbigh head coaching job several years ago.

Reamon Jr. joined WTKR News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis for the first No Limit Sports Podcast of 2026. The two discussed Tomlin's decision to step away from his position in the Steel City and how he carried himself as a head coach. The Gloucester and Old Dominion product also shared some advice and experiences he took away from his time with Tomlin.

No Limit Sports is a podcast collaboration between WTKR News 3 and Sportsplug 757.